Roger Federer says he bought an old bus and plans to drive it around Europe when he retires from tennis

caption Roger Federer in 2000. source Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer has bought himself a gift that he plans on using once he retires from tennis for good.

Federer, 37, purchased an “old autobus from the 60s” and he plans on driving it around Europe so he can visit the cities he competed in, but was never able to fully explore.

Federer is currently competing in the Swiss Indoors tournament and is hoping to cruise into the quarterfinals.

His next match is against Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday.

Roger Federer is planning for retirement.

The 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion, 37, is in his twilight years as a professional but continues to defy expectations by cruising to major trophies with the 2018 Wimbledon Championships being his last top honour.

After tennis, he’ll be doing a different kind of cruising altogether.

In an interview with Neue Zürcher Zeitung, a Swiss, German-language newspaper published by NZZ in Zürich, Federer said he bought an “old autobus” that he plans on driving around Europe once he’s hung up his tennis shoes for good.

“After my career, I will not sit on the sofa,” he told NZZ according to Sport24. “Recently I bought an old autobus from the 60s. I am looking forward to travel with it. Europe is little, everything is easily accessible. Travelling is easier than ever.”

On the ATP Tour, Federer has frequently travelled to a variety of European cities like London, Paris, Rotterdam, Vienna, and Munich. However, he has not had the opportunity to fully explore those places as he has been too busy winning titles.

“I would like to visit all the cities and countries where I was as a tennis player – completely relaxed and without the sports pressure,” he said.

Federer did not give an indication of when he will begin his post-career travels, but it might not be anytime soon.

This is because he is still enjoying the competition of the ATP Tour and is currently playing for the Swiss Indoors trophy, a Basel tournament he has won eight times before.

Federer beat Filip Krajinović two sets to one on Tuesday and now faces Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday. The winner will be thrust into the quarterfinal later in the week.