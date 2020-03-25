Roger Federer is donating $1 million to help ‘vulnerable’ families affected by the coronavirus crisis

- source
- Ian MacNicol/Contributor/Getty Images
- Tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have pledged to donate one million Swiss Francs to help families affected by the novel coronavirus in their native Switzerland.
- Federer is reportedly on track to become the first billionaire in tennis, having earned nearly $1 billion in prize money and sponsorship deals throughout his career.
- The novel coronavirus has infected more than 436,000 people and killed more than 19,600 across the globe since being identified in China in December.
Tennis star Rodger Federer has pledged to donate over $1 million to help families who have been affected by the novel coronavirus in his native Switzerland.
“We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically,” Federer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency assistance fund for families in Switzerland.”
View this post on Instagram
We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically. Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency assistance fund for families in Switzerland. The fund is managed by “Winterhilfe”, a trusted partner of our foundation and highly experienced to support vulnerable people for decades. From tomorrow March 26, the “Fund for families in need“ will be functional and ready to make contributions such as vouchers for food and child care services and where necessary. Check out the link in my bio for information. Wir müssen Familien in einer Notlage schnell und unbürokratisch helfen. Mirka und ich unterstützen einen neu eingerichteten “Fonds für Familien in Not“ in der Schweiz. Der Fonds wird vom Verein Winterhilfe verwaltet, einem vertrauenswürdigen Partner unserer Stiftung und seit Jahrzehnten erfahren in der Unterstützung bedürftiger Menschen. Ab morgen, dem 26. März, ist dieser bereit, Beiträge zu leisten, wie zum Beispiel Gutscheine für Lebensmittel oder Kinderbetreuung. Weitere Informationen findet Ihr im Profil Link. Nous devons aider les familles en cas de détresse rapidement et d’une manière non-bureaucratique. Mirka et moi soutenons un nouveau fonds d'aide d'urgence aux familles en Suisse. Le fonds est géré par l’organisation Secours d’Hiver, partenaire de confiance de notre fondation et expérimenté dans le soutien aux personnes touchées par la précarité depuis des décennies. À partir de demain, le 26 mars, le fonds pour les familles dans le besoin est prêt à apporter des contributions, telles que des bons d'alimentation ou de garde d'enfants. Pour plus d’informations > aller sur bio.
The million franc ($1.02 million) gift likely won’t be felt much by the Swiss tennis star, who Forbes named the highest-earning person in the sport in 2018. Federer has earned nearly $900 million through prize money and sponsorships throughout his career and is on track to become the first tennis player to cross the billion-dollar threshold, Business Insider previously reported.
The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 436,000 people and killed more than 19,600 across the globe since originating in a wet market in Wuhan, China, last year. Federer’s native Switzerland is home to one of the ten worst outbreaks on the planet, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases and over 100 reported deaths. The Swiss government initiated a lockdown on March 16, closing all restaurants, bars, and schools, in addition to canceling public gatherings and restricting international travel in the hopes of slowing the virus’ spread, according to MarketWatch.