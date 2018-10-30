Roger Federer hosted a pizza party for the ball boys and ball girls after his latest win

caption Hosting pizza parties for the ball boys and ball girls at the Swiss Indoors ATP tournament has become a tradition for Roger Federer, pictured here in 2015. source Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Roger Federer capped his latest success by hosting a party for the ball boys and ball girls.

Federer, who was a ball boy in his youth, reportedly celebrated his 99th ATP title in his home town by treating the kids to pizza.

This has become a tradition for the Swiss when he competes in his hometown.

The veteran tennis player could win his 100th title at the Paris Masters or the ATP Finals next month.

From serving up aces to serving up slices, Roger Federer capped his latest success in tennis by hosting a pizza party for the ball boys and girls after winning the Swiss Indoors championship.

Federer’s 7-6, 6-4 straight sets win over Marius Copil in the tournament final saw him capture a ninth Swiss Indoors title on Sunday, meaning the veteran is now the most successful competitor in the tournament’s history.

It was also his 99th ATP Tour trophy which leaves him just one title shy of an incredible 100 – a milestone he may be able to reach at the upcoming Paris Masters, or the ATP Finals in London.

To celebrate his success, he treated the Swiss Indoors ball boys and girls to pizza – something that has become somewhat of a tradition at the tournament.

Remembering fondly what it was like being a ball boy in his youth, Federer has used pizza to give back for more than 10 years.

“21 years ago, when you sit there and the trophy ceremony is starting and the ball kids walk out… I remember being in their shoes, and walking me out,” he said after the match, according to The Express.

“I did it for two years. I felt like I was looking at myself in some ways.”

He posted pictures of the latest pizza party to Instagram with the caption: “Once a ball boy, always a ball boy.”

Federer was overjoyed at winning in Basel.

“To come here and win again in my home town never knowing if this might be your last time that you had the opportunity to play a finals and maybe win for the last time here in my city, it obviously means a lot to me and becomes emotional always at the very end,” he said, according to The Express.

“I’ve been celebrating already, had a great time – a lot of kiddies running around, cousins and family and friends.”

The Paris Masters began on October 27. Federer will train on the court today, Tuesday, before making a late call as to whether to take part, or rest until the ATP Finals in London in November.