The incredible life of Roger Federer, the highest-paid tennis player in the world

At 37 years of age, Roger Federer is still playing some of the best tennis of his career, and turning it into tournament trophies.

The former world number one is one of the most successful players of all time. He has won the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon alone eight times since 2003, as well as 20 Grand Slam singles titles all over the world.

Federer is not only one of the most talented athletes on the planet, but also the most profitable. Forbes named him the world’s highest-paid tennis player in 2018, earning $77.2 million (£58.3 million) from professional wins and sponsorship deals with companies from Rolex to Credit Suisse.

That figure is only likely to go up, as the Swiss star signed a $300 million sponsorship deal with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo last July.

From tailored tennis rackets to Swiss mansions, here’s how Federer makes and spends his fortune.