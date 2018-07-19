Roger Federer lost his iconic ‘RF’ logo when he terminated his contract with Nike — but he wants it back

caption Roger Federer. source Getty Images

Roger Federer left Nike for Uniqlo in a deal reportedly worth $22 million a year – but the decision may have come at a cost.

This is because Federer no longer has the rights to his own personalised logo, “RF.”

As Nike designed the logo in 2010, it has retained the rights to the “RF” branding, but Federer wants it back.

“The ‘RF’ logo is with Nike at the moment, but it will come to me at some point,” Federer said during a conference call at Wimbledon, according to Tennis World USA. “I hope rather sooner than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me. It’s also something that was very important for me, for the fans really.”

Federer moved from Nike Uniqlo last month. The tennis maestro, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, wore his new Uniqlo gear at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, but was still seen sporting custom Nike tennis shoes.

Nike has retained the “RF” logo as it was the clothing retail giant who created the design in 2010, and it therefore owns its rights, but Federer said “it’s not theirs forever.”

He added: “In a short period of time, it will come to me.”