Roger Federer posted an epic Ellen DeGeneres-style selfie with some of the world’s best tennis players

caption Roger Federer. source Reuters/Danielle Parhizkaran

Roger Federer has posted an incredible selfie alongside his Team Europe teammates ahead of the Laver Cup.

The snap features the Swiss star alongside Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The star-studded team takes on Team World, which features Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, and Milos Raonic, amongst others, in Geneva, with the tournament starting on Friday.

The photo has received 8,100 retweets at the time of writing, so still needs over 3 million more to match Ellen DeGeneres’ famous Oscar selfie from 2014.

Roger Federer just posted what might be the most star-studded tennis selfie of all time.

The Swiss superstar took to Twitter and Instagram to share a snap of himself and his teammates ahead of this year’s Laver Cup in Geneva.

On his team for the third edition of the annual team event are Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Between the group, they’ve won a total of 39 grand slam titles, 223 singles titles, as well as over $296 million in prize money, according to the ATP Tour.

“Team Selfie. Team Europe. Let’s go Team.” Federer posted alongside the photo.

Team Selfie

Team Europe

Let’s go Team

????????????????????????????

⁦@LaverCup⁩ pic.twitter.com/SYtySDv8jJ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 18, 2019

Federer and Co. will take on “Team World” at the tournament, which also has a glamorous line up featuring Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, and Milos Raonic, among others.

Team Europe is captained by Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg, while Team World is headed by John McEnroe.

Read more:Everything tennis icon Roger Federer eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

The photo bears a striking resemblance to Ellen DeGeneres’ famous Oscar selfie that she took in 2014.

The talk show host was hosting the 86th Academy Awards when she rounded up some of the world’s biggest movie stars for a snap.

Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts were just a few of the famous faces who appeared in the photo, which went on to break the record for the most retweeted post of all time, having been shared 3.2 million times.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Federer’s recent snap has 8,100 retweets at the time of writing, however, the Instagram version is picking up a little more attention with more than 850,000 likes.

