Roger Federer reduced to tears during a post-match interview after he won a record 10th Swiss Indoors title in Basel

Roger Federer just won the Swiss Indoors title – it was the 10th time he has won the competition.

It is a far cry from the days he when he was a ball boy in Basel back in 1993.

And perhaps reflecting on that journey, Federer couldn’t help but get teary-eyed and emotional during the trophy celebration and post-match interview.

Federer defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) on Sunday, winning the entire tournament without dropping a set after victories over Peter Gojowczyk, Radu Albot, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Winning the tournament this weekend saw Federer extend his own record in Basel, creating even more distance between himself and the next most prolific competition winner Stefan Edberg, who won the Swiss Indoors trophy three times in the 1980s.

And, perhaps reflecting on that journey, Federer failed to hold back the emotion when he had the trophy in his hands and attempted to speak to his home crowd.

“I would have never thought to win here 10 times, not even one, so it’s very special,” he said, according to Swiss Tennis. “Thank you everyone, hope to see you all next year.”

Watch an emotional Federer right here:

The Swiss Indoors championship is Federer’s fourth singles title win in 2019, having also triumphed in Halle on grass, at the Masters 1000 in Miami on a hard court, and also in Dubai on a hard court.

