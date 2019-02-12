Roger Federer sent Lindsey Vonn a video message after the final race of her career, and she responded by telling him she loves him

caption Roger Federer and Lindsey Vonn. source Twitter / RTS Sport

Lindsey Vonn ran the final race of her Alpine ski career on Sunday.

Waiting for her at the bottom of the Swedish slopes was a pre-recorded message from Roger Federer.

Vonn could barely contain her excitement and screamed “Roger!” at the top of her lungs.

Federer congratulated Vonn on a “wonderful career,” told her that he was thinking of her, and said that she should be “so, so proud.”

Vonn, clearly elated, screamed “Roger! at the top of her lungs once again, before telling Federer she loved him.

Vonn is widely considered to be one of the greatest Alpine skiers of all-time. The American has won an Olympic gold medal, two bronze medals, two World Championship gold medals, and four overall World Cup titles.

On Sunday, Vonn ran her final race, collected her last bronze medal at the Are ski resort in Sweden, and retired from the sport forever.

But waiting for her at the bottom of the slope was a broadcasting crew from RTS Sport, Radio Television Suisse, who had a pre-recorded message from Switzerland’s favorite athlete – Roger Federer.

Before Federer’s message was even played, Vonn failed to contain her excitement and screamed at the top of her lungs: “Roger!”

Federer then said: “Hey Lindsey, it’s me. Many, many congratulations on a wonderful career. I know you tried everything the last few months to get ready. I was thinking of you, and watching you.

“I saw the fall as well in the Super-G a few days ago and I was really feeling sorry,” he went on. “I was sitting there with my children and hoping for you. So I’m just going to say well done, you can be so, so proud. Take care, bye, bye.”

Vonn once again screamed: “Roger!” before Federer’s message ended and, visibly elated, promised to watch Federer attempt to win a ninth Wimbledon Championship title from courtside in London this summer.

“Rog,” she said. “You’re the best, man!” The clip finished with Vonn saying: “I love ya, thank you.” Off camera, she was heard shouting “oh, that’s awesome!”

Vonn took to Twitter after the event to describe the moment as “awesome,” and thanked Federer one more time.