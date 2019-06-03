24 gorgeous photos of Roger Federer playing tennis

source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer is stylish and dramatic on the court, which leads to some incredible photos.

Combined with the intense shadows and lighting on tennis courts, some excellent images have been captured throughout Federer’s career.

Using Getty Images, we compiled 24 incredible photos of Federer on the court.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Roger Federer may be the most entertaining, stylish, and greatest player in tennis, all of which has made him remarkably photogenic during his amazing career.

Federer is borderline balletic when he plays, and over the course of his career, photographers have used the beautiful and intense lighting of tennis courts to make his matches look all the more dramatic.

With the help of Getty Images, we compiled 24 gorgeous photos taken during Federer’s incredible career.

Check out some of the shots below:

The shadows are dramatic at the 2019 French Open.

source Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Federer serves out of the shadows at the 2019 Madrid Open.

source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Federer runs to the net under blue skies at the Madrid Open.

source David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Federer’s back-hand somehow looks smoother on the blue court at the Australian Open.

source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Federer’s serve is picture-perfect.

source Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

The views at Wimbledon are always stunning.

source Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

The opposite angle…

source Simon Bruty/Any Chance/Getty Images

Federer hits a return at Wimbledon 2018.

source TPN/Getty Image

The colors pop in the afternoon shadows of center court at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

source Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

Federer’s returns are action-figure-esque.

source Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Or perhaps they’re more balletic.

source Hongbo Chen/Action Plus/Getty Images

But his form is always consistent.

source Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Truly, there may not be another player who hits with so much style.

source Jean Christophe Magnenet/AFP/Getty Images

He sure doesn’t look like a 37-year-old when he’s stretching for the ball.

source Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Federer’s silhouette as he makes a picture-esque return at the 2017 Miami Open.

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Federer’s serves almost have a Greek sculpture quality to them.

source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The mountains of Monaco provide a nice back-drop for the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters.

source Michael Steele/Getty Images

The sun beat down on Federer at the 2015 U.S. Open.

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Federer still manager to serve into the sun.

source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The vibe is almost peaceful as the sun sets on the Australian Open.

source Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

The trees in Rome create unique shadows at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Federer brought his theatrics to the 2012 BNP Paribas Showdown at Madison Square Garden in 2012.

source Chris Trotman/Getty Images

One of Federer’s many trophy ceremonies.

source Pat Scala/Getty Images

There may never be another one like him.

source Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Now, learn about one of the most interesting stars in tennis…