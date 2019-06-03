24 gorgeous photos of Roger Federer playing tennis

- source
- Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
- Roger Federer is stylish and dramatic on the court, which leads to some incredible photos.
- Combined with the intense shadows and lighting on tennis courts, some excellent images have been captured throughout Federer’s career.
- Using Getty Images, we compiled 24 incredible photos of Federer on the court.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Roger Federer may be the most entertaining, stylish, and greatest player in tennis, all of which has made him remarkably photogenic during his amazing career.
Federer is borderline balletic when he plays, and over the course of his career, photographers have used the beautiful and intense lighting of tennis courts to make his matches look all the more dramatic.
With the help of Getty Images, we compiled 24 gorgeous photos taken during Federer’s incredible career.
Check out some of the shots below:
The shadows are dramatic at the 2019 French Open.
- source
- Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Federer serves out of the shadows at the 2019 Madrid Open.
- source
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
Federer runs to the net under blue skies at the Madrid Open.
- source
- David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
Federer’s back-hand somehow looks smoother on the blue court at the Australian Open.
- source
- Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Federer’s serve is picture-perfect.
- source
- Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
The views at Wimbledon are always stunning.
- source
- Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
The opposite angle…
- source
- Simon Bruty/Any Chance/Getty Images
Federer hits a return at Wimbledon 2018.
- source
- TPN/Getty Image
The colors pop in the afternoon shadows of center court at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
- source
- Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)
Federer’s returns are action-figure-esque.
- source
- Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
Or perhaps they’re more balletic.
- source
- Hongbo Chen/Action Plus/Getty Images
But his form is always consistent.
- source
- Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Truly, there may not be another player who hits with so much style.
- source
- Jean Christophe Magnenet/AFP/Getty Images
He sure doesn’t look like a 37-year-old when he’s stretching for the ball.
- source
- Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
Federer’s silhouette as he makes a picture-esque return at the 2017 Miami Open.
- source
- Al Bello/Getty Images
Federer’s serves almost have a Greek sculpture quality to them.
- source
- Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
The mountains of Monaco provide a nice back-drop for the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters.
- source
- Michael Steele/Getty Images
The sun beat down on Federer at the 2015 U.S. Open.
- source
- Al Bello/Getty Images
Federer still manager to serve into the sun.
- source
- Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
The vibe is almost peaceful as the sun sets on the Australian Open.
- source
- Mark Dadswell/Getty Images
The trees in Rome create unique shadows at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.
- source
- Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Federer brought his theatrics to the 2012 BNP Paribas Showdown at Madison Square Garden in 2012.
- source
- Chris Trotman/Getty Images
One of Federer’s many trophy ceremonies.
- source
- Pat Scala/Getty Images
There may never be another one like him.
- source
- Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images
Now, learn about one of the most interesting stars in tennis…
- source
- Minas Panagiotakis