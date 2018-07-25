You can now buy Roger Federer’s entire 5-piece Uniqlo tennis outfit for $120

- source
- Getty Images
- Roger Federer’s five-piece Uniqlo uniform is available to pre-order for $120.
- The Uniqlo outfit includes a shirt, shorts, socks, wristbands, and a sweatband.
- Federer left clothing giant Nike for Uniqlo, a lesser-known brand, last month – and the deal earned him a 300% pay increase.
Roger Federer is renowned for his elegance on and off the courts, and now fans can imitate the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s fashion sense.
Federer’s five-piece Uniqlo uniform is now on sale – or is available for pre-order, at least.
Roger Federer left Nike for Uniqlo, a lesser-known brand, in a deal reportedly worth $30 million a year – an astonishing 300% pay increase on the deal he had previously.
His five-piece Uniqlo outfit will cost $120 for the shirt, shorts, socks, wristbands, and sweatband.
- source
- Uniqlo
The new sponsorship contract does not include tennis shoes, which explains why Federer wore customised Nikes during the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.
It is also conceivable that he agrees a shoe deal with Nike, a company he is still in contact with, as he looks to secure the rights to the lucrative “RF” logo – a personalised branding that was originally designed by Nike, rather than Federer.