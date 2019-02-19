Roger Federer is sliding down the world tennis rankings, but there’s a very good reason why he won’t care

caption Roger Federer. source Photo by Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Roger Federer has slipped from third in the ATP world rankings at the start of the year, to seventh, today.

But the Swiss veteran won’t care at all because he is focused solely on titles, rather than rankings.

Federer recently said he’d rather have a low rank, but win a trophy, than a high rank and do nothing.

Federer began the year as the third best male player in the world, but his shock loss to Stefano Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open means he has consequently been punished in the ATP rankings.

In the past six weeks, Federer – who was already behind Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal – has lost ground to Alexander Zverev, Juan Martin del Potro, Kevin Anderson, and Kei Nishikori.

Federer, ranked seventh, is now only marginally higher than Dominic Thiem, who could feasibly leapfrog the Swiss veteran with a strong showing at future events.

But Federer won’t care, at all.

This is because Federer is now at an age where rankings and world number one status mean little, as he would rather chase his 100th career title or even a Grand Slam trophy.

“For me, the ranking, at 37 years old, is no longer really the priority,” Federer said at a media event in Geneva earlier this month, according to Reuters.

Federer said the idea is “to be in good health,” to know he can “win tournaments,” and know he can still beat Djokovic and Nadal. “After that, it is a pleasure.”

caption Federer has a losing record against Djokovic but is confident he can still beat him. source Michael Dodge/Getty

A world number seven rank is the lowest Federer has been in the ATP list since January, 2017. But since then he won eight ATP events and three Grand Slams.

He said that even if he goes on to get ranked lower in the months ahead, it would not be a problem. “As long as I say I can win a Grand Slam as I did two years ago… everything is in place.”

Federer finished by remarking that he’d rather a lower rank than be a top player but fail to win titles.

Federer will play the Dubai Tennis Championships next week, before the Indian Wells Masters in March. The Miami Open will be his final tournament in the hard court season before he competes in the clay court circuit.

However, he is yet to decide which tournaments to play before the French Open at Roland Garros in the summer.