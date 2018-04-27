Roger Goodell still got booed at the NFL Draft despite taking measures to avoid the reaction

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Commissioner Roger Goodell couldn't escape boos from the Dallas crowd at the start of the NFL Draft.

NFL Network

  • NFL commissioner Roger Goodell got greeted with boos at the start of the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas.
  • Goodell had attempted to mitigate the booing crowd by taking the stage with Cowboys legends – Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten.
  • The ploy didn’t work, as the Dallas crowd booed Goodell into oblivion despite his famous company.
  • You can watch video of the scene play out below.

