Roger Stone allegedly threatened to kidnap a witness’s therapy dog

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump and informal campaign official, was arrested on Friday – but not before allegedly threatening to kidnap a witness’s therapy dog.

A 24-page indictment compiled by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian election interference, centered around Russia’s hack into the Democratic National Committee emails and Stone’s connection to WikiLeaks.

The indictment also included conversations between Stone and an associate, identified as “Person 2.” In the conversations, Stone suggested the unidentified person – now believed to be radio host Randy Credico – “should do a ‘Frank Pentangeli'” and threatened to kidnap their dog.

To “do a ‘Frank Pentangeli'” is an apparent reference to “The Godfather: Part II.” In the movie, Pentangeli is called to testify about a mafia boss before the Senate, but he is intimidated out of doing so.

“Frank Pentangeli is a character in the film ‘The Godfather: Part II,’ which both Stone and Person 2 had discussed, who testifies before a congressional committee and in that testimony claims not to know critical information that he does, in fact, know,” the filing said.

In April 2018, communication between the two escalated. “You are a rat. A stoolie. You backstab your friends – run your mouth. My lawyers are dying,” Stone wrote to them, according to the indictment. “Rip you to shreds.”

According to the indictment, Stone continued, saying he would “take that dog away from you,” which the indictment notes was “referring to Person 2’s dog.”

“I am so ready,” Stone said. “Let’s get it on. Prepare to die [expletive].”

Credico has a dog named Bianca, a Coton de Tulear.

For reference, this is Bianca.

Stone was arrested on one count of obstruction, five counts of making false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to a Justice Department filing. He was later released on $250,00 bail.