Roku sells many different streaming sticks and smart TVs — here’s how much they all cost

If you want a smart TV without paying a smart TV price, a Roku streaming stick or box is easily the next best thing.

The company offers tons of different streaming sticks, boxes, and a couple of smart TVs to make your TV watching experience all the better.

Read on to find out how much each Roku device will cost you, and which one may be best for you.

If you’re looking to up the ante on your TV-watching experience, you’re probably looking for a Roku. Rather than confining your streaming experience to a 13-inch laptop screen, Roku allows you to turn your old, dumb TV into a smart TV. Using a Roku streaming stick or box is one of the most convenient and cost-efficient ways to watch your favorite shows and movies from popular streaming services.

Easy to set up and easier to use, Roku devices come equipped with a basic remote and a search function to help you make your way through the 500,000+ movies and episodes that you’ll have access to. You can connect Roku to a wide range of streaming services, from HBO to Netflix to Sling TV to WatchESPN, and you can also watch movies, shows, news, sports, and more on the included Roku Channel. Also free with the devices are platforms like YouTube, The CW, and PBS. All you’ll need is an internet connection and a Roku account, which is free and straightforward to set up.

While most Roku devices are meant to be plugged into your existing TV, the company also has its software in several smart TVs.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how much each of these devices cost.

Roku Express price

The most basic streaming stick from Roku promises a smooth HD experience and a simple-to-use player. Set-up is quick and easy, with a step-by-step guide, and the on-screen experience is simple to follow.

Roku Express prices:

Roku Express Plus price

If you’re working with a slightly older TV, the Roku Express+ is the better option. It’s compatible with both HDMI or composite A/V ports, and includes both a composite and HDMI cable.

Roku Express+ prices:

Roku Premiere price

If you’re looking for 4K or HDR streaming, the slightly higher-end Roku Premiere is the way to go.

Roku Premiere prices:

Roku Premiere Plus price

Things get a bit fancier still with the Premiere+, which offers not only 4K and HDR streaming, but also an enhanced voice remote. That means that instead of pushing buttons, you can instead just speak to your remote control to watch your favorite content.

Roku Premiere+ prices:

Roku Streaming Stick price

Meant for on-the-go convenience, this portable streaming stick works well for wall-mounted TVs as well as hotel or dormitory use. It also comes with a voice remote that features TV power and volume buttons.

Roku Streaming Stick prices:

Roku Streaming Stick Plus price

Promising “exceptional wireless performance” and “brilliant picture quality,” this is the upgraded version of the Roku Streaming Stick. With this stick, you can pair with TVs that are further away from your router, as well as 4K and HDR TVs.

Roku Streaming Stick+ prices:

Roku Ultra price

The most powerful Roku on the market is also the most expensive. It boasts a quad-core processor, making it ideal for folks who stream a lot of content. It also comes with premium JBL headphones, and is, of course, compatible with HD, 4K, and HDR TVs. The picture quality is also higher with the Roku Ultra than with any of the brand’s other devices, so if you’re looking for an image that’s optimized for your television set, this is the way to go.

Roku Ultra prices:

Roku TV price

The Roku TV offers all the features of Roku, but they’re directly built into a smart TV. Prices vary by size, model, and maker, but there’s certainly no shortage of choice. A total of 10 companies offer Roku TVs: TCL, Sharp, Hisense, Philips, Sanyo, Element, JVC, RCA, Hitachi, and Magnavox. These smart TVs come with the Roku home screen, Roku remote, and automatic software updates.

Roku TV prices: