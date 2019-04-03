Roku drops after report says Amazon is turning up the heat on streaming

Roku shares dropped Wednesday afternoon following a report that said Amazon was looking to expand its streaming offerings.

Amazon has “talked to executives at media companies and advertising agencies about its plans to include more ad-supported streaming channels to compete with Roku and Pluto TV,” Cheddar reported.

In what’s become a familiar negative market reaction to Amazon’s plans to extend itself into an industry, shares of Roku fell as much as 3.2% Wednesday after it was reported that Amazon is looking to expand its streaming offerings.

Amazon is planning a “vast” expansion of its free streaming service on Amazon Fire TV devices, asking marketers to pledge millions of dollars to support the new offerings Cheddar reported, according to “multiple people who held discussions” with Amazon. Amazon declined to comment to Cheddar.

Advertisers are reportedly reluctant to pledge money before they know what content might be available on the new channels, and some buyers said Amazon is asking for “as much as a large cable network for advertising commitments.”

Wednesday’s slide did little to dent Roku’s recent rally. Shares are up 126% this year, trading at $68.40 apiece.

