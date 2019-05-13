A major hip-hop music festival in Miami this weekend was plagued by chaos, from a commandeered golf cart to false reports of a shooting

caption The Rolling Loud festival is seen during Kid Cudi’s closing set on Sunday. source Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The Rolling Loud festival took place in Miami, Florida from May 10-12.

The weekend was filled with chaos – from false reports of a shooting to a rain delay that caused attendees to start a water bottle fight in boredom.

Multiple acts had to pull out of the event as well, including rapper Kodak Black, who was arrested at the festival on weapons charges.

A false shooting report, last-minute cancellations, and weather shook up the Rolling Loud festival – one of biggest hip-hop festivals in the world that was held in Miami over the weekend.

The three-day festival got off to a rough start, when false reports of an active shooter Friday night sent concertgoers fleeing for the exits.

Over the next two days, major acts like Lil Wayne pulled out and a rain delay caused attendees to commandeer a golf cart and start a water bottle fights out of boredom.

Before the festival opened Friday, rapper Young Thug’s team was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

caption Young Thug is seen at an event in February. source Prince Williams/Wireimage

A spokesman told TMZ that Young Thug’s team was driving back to their hotel from LIV nightclub, where the rapper had performed Thursday night, when a black SUV pulled up and started spraying their three vehicles with bullets.

Three people were reportedly injured, including DJ Keyz. All three victims are expected to recover, WSVN reported.

A spokesman for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, told TMZ that the rapper had left earlier in the evening was “was long gone and not involved” in the shooting.

He performed at the Rolling Loud festival on Saturday.

Chaos broke out at the festival Friday night after false reports of an active shooter.

The confusion happened just before Cardi B was set to take the main stage on Friday night.

Attendees took to Twitter and posted videos of fans fleeing for the exits.

“Security in bullet proof vests yelled for me to run,” Twitter user @toriadams3 wrote.

False alarm there was no shooting at #rollingloud but it was mass hysteria for a minute. pic.twitter.com/8GHPBA5QuQ — Sammy Donado (@SammyDonado) May 11, 2019

Just after 11 p.m., the concert organizers tweeted that the reports were false and that anyone who had left the event would be allowed back in. But some were too shaken up to enjoy the rest of the night.

“Even if we wanted to re-enter tonight, a stampede from a possible shooting is a traumatic event for everyone involved and was handled terribly by @RollingLoud,” Twitter user @krichner5439 wrote.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Twitter users posted videos of fights breaking out at the festival.

This fight at rolling loud before the shooting "false alarm" was lit tho lmao pic.twitter.com/FSmti4ajoD — Uncle Nathan (@StonedLikeOnix) May 11, 2019

Everybody keeps saying they heard shots and saw people running but it was actually fireworks and a fight which caused everyone to run… y’all are overreacting #RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/oqGWibn5gu — Neck Tat Say Onika (@kingboulee) May 11, 2019

Lil Wayne pulled out of Rolling Loud on Sunday when he refused to let police search him to get into the festival grounds.

caption Lil Wayne. source Getty Images / Mark Davis

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

Kodak Black’s set was cancelled as well, when he was arrested on weapons charges.

The 21-year-old rapper was scheduled to perform on Saturday.

But the US Marshals Service said in a press release that Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested on federal and state weapons charges, according to the AP.

The statement didn’t elaborate about the alleged crime.

Kodak Black has been arrested multiple times in the past, including last month when he was charged with drug and weapons charges as he crossed from Canada into the US.

The girlfriend of rapper NBA Youngboy, who was set to perform on Sunday, was reportedly hospitalized in a shooting.

caption Police are seen near the scene of the Sunday shooting in Sunny Isles, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Florida.

Witnesses told CNN that a shooting broke out between two groups of rival rappers, and a young woman was shot and injured.

Miami-Dade police identified that victim as 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long, who is NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend, according to CNN. (NBA Youngboy’s real name is Kentrell Gaulden.)

A 43-year-old bystander who was sitting in his car nearby was also hit and killed, and a bullet grazed a 5-year-old boy, the Miami Herald reported.

NBA Youngboy’s manager told WAFB that the rapper was “shot at” but is “alright.”

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told the Herald that several people have been detained but no arrests have been made yet.

In more lighthearted news, Lil Nas X got to meet rap legend DMX when he and Billy Ray Cyrus confused his bus with theirs.

caption Lil Nas X is seen performing at the Hollywood Palladium on May 9. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Lil Nas X is the Atlanta-born rapper behind the country-rap fusion song “Old Town Road”, which is currently the No. 1 song in America, according to Billboard. He played the festival on Sunday.

He shared the photo with DMX on Twitter:

accidentally went into dmx’s artist transport bus thinking it’s mine. ended up taking a picture. the legend! pic.twitter.com/1WRoCT8509 — nope (@LilNasX) May 13, 2019

Someone took a golf cart and drove it through the crowds on Sunday, when the festival was briefly paused due to weather concerns.

Video shows multiple people riding a golf cart through the festival on Sunday.

The golf cart appears to have been commandeered during a break in the festivities, when the concert was put on hold due to reports of lightning:

Chaos at @rollingloud. Golf cart stolen and driven through the crowd pic.twitter.com/nH83wMip6z — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 12, 2019

Boredom over the weather delay also caused patrons to start a water bottle fight at one of the stages on Sunday.

What a weekend at Rolling Loud.