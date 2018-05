The $325,0000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan has arrived and it’s the ultimate luxury SUV

caption The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV made its world debut on Thursday.

The Cullinan, named after the largest diamond ever discovered, is the first SUV in the brand’s century-long history.

The Cullinan will be built on Rolls-Royce’s new Architecture of Luxury aluminum platform.

Under the hood is a 6.75 liter, 563 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V12 that can power the Cullinan up to a top speed of 155 mph.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan starts at $325,000.

On Thursday, the Rolls-Royce officially unveiled the first SUV in the company’s 114-year history. Dubbed the Cullinan, after the largest diamond ever discovered, the new Rolls-Royce off-roader makes its debut three years after the company announced its intentions to build a “high-bodied car.”

“Today we are setting a new standard by creating a new class of motoring and motor car for customers who are well-connected, highly mobile and have a global perspective,” Rolls-Royce chairman Peter Schwarzenbauer said in a statement. “Their sense of adventure and daring demands a ‘go-anywhere in ultimate luxury’ motor car that will both take them to, and meet them at, the pinnacle of life. Cullinan is that motor-car.”

Over the past decade, global demand for crossovers and SUVs have skyrocketed while the market for traditional sedans has contracted. This change in demand has been felt across the industry with traditional sports and luxury brands like Jaguar, Porsche, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo going all-in on SUVs.

In 2016, Bentley became the first ultra-premium brand to launch an SUV with the hot-selling Bentayga. Lamborghini followed suit in 2017 with the introduction of the 190 mph Urus SUV. Now, Rolls-Royce is on board as well.

Over the past three years, Rolls-Royce has kept the world updated on the development of its first SUV. The company showed off its first mule in 2015, followed by a sneak peek at a prototype in 2016.

Now, we get to see the finished product. Here’s a closer look at the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan will be built on the company’s new aluminum Architecture of Luxury platform that’s …

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

… shared with its new flagship Phantom sedan.

source Rolls-Royce

Styling-wise, the Cullinan is unmistakably a Rolls-Royce with the company’s vertical grille dominating the SUV’s front fascia.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Cullinan’s rear-end design is reminiscent of the D-Back Rolls-Royce limos from the 1930s.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

From overhead, the Cullinan looks like every other SUV until …

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

… you open the coach doors.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Inside, the Cullinan borrows heavily from the new eighth-generation Phantom sedan.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Cullinan is loaded with tech, including active cruise control, night vision, a high-resolution head-up display, and multi-camera surround-view system.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Open up the rear coach door and you’ll find traditional Rolls-Royce luxury.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The rear cabin can also be optioned with a center console.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Behind the second-row seats, you’ll find 21 cubic-feet of cargo space.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Fold the seats down and electronically raise the cargo floor to increase capacity to 68 cubic feet.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Cullinan is equipped with a two-piece folding tailgate. You can even go with tailgate seats.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Under the hood, is Rolls-Royce’s new 563 horsepower, 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged V12.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls hasn’t posted a 0-60 mph time, but the company did state that the 5,864-pound SUV can reach a governed top speed of 155 mph. To ensure that the Cullinan delivers Rolls-Royce’s signature “magic carpet ride,” the company has fitted its SUV with self-leveling air suspension.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan starts at $325,000.