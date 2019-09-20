15 photos of hauntingly beautiful spaces that have been taken over by nature

- source
Romain Thiery Photography
- Photographer Romain Thiery has spent the last 10 years of his life traveling Europe to photograph abandoned places.
- The French photographer likes to document these places to show how nature reclaims spaces when humans are no longer there.
- Keep scrolling to see the hauntingly beautiful places Thierry has found.
Photographer Romain Thiery has spent the last 10 years of his life traveling Europe to photograph abandoned places.
During this time, he has come across hundreds of buildings that been taken over by nature. The French photographer likes to document these places to show how nature reclaims spaces when humans are no longer there.
Keep scrolling to see his hauntingly beautiful work and learn the inspiration behind it.
Check out more of Romain Thiery’s work on his website where you can order his book “Requiem Pour Pianos.”
Thiery is a self-taught photographer who started taking pictures when he was 19 years old.
He has been interested in photography since a young age but began taking pictures as a professional in 2009.
His main project involves taking photographs of pianos in abandoned buildings.
He decided to turn his passion into a profession the day he found a forgotten piano in an abandoned castle in the South of France.
Occasionally, he stumbles upon interesting places that don’t have pianos.
Instead, they have been taken over by nature, like this chapel in France.
“I came across hundreds of different buildings with or without pianos,” Thierry wrote.
So he started photographing abandoned, man-made places where nature reclaims the space.
Thierry has been all over the world to capture these abandoned photos.
Like Chernobyl, where he photographed this abandoned swimming pool.
Or Germany, to capture this derelict hotel.
And even France, where he came across another abandoned pool.
Finding these places is a long, arduous process.
But Thierry uses Google Earth to seek them out.
And says he’s lucky to have friends who help him scope out spots, too.
