15 photos of hauntingly beautiful spaces that have been taken over by nature

caption No shortage of vines. source Romain Thiery Photography

Photographer Romain Thiery has spent the last 10 years of his life traveling Europe to photograph abandoned places.

The French photographer likes to document these places to show how nature reclaims spaces when humans are no longer there.

Keep scrolling to see the hauntingly beautiful places Thierry has found.

Check out more of Romain Thiery’s work on his website where you can order his book “Requiem Pour Pianos.”

Thiery is a self-taught photographer who started taking pictures when he was 19 years old.

caption Italy, 2016. source Romain Thiery Photography

He has been interested in photography since a young age but began taking pictures as a professional in 2009.

caption Italy, 2017. source Romain Thiery Photography

His main project involves taking photographs of pianos in abandoned buildings.

caption Photography and pianos are Thiery’s two life passions. source Romain Thiery Photography

He decided to turn his passion into a profession the day he found a forgotten piano in an abandoned castle in the South of France.

caption Vegetation takes over a lot of the spaces Thiery photographs. source Romain Thiery Photography

Occasionally, he stumbles upon interesting places that don’t have pianos.

caption Abandoned hospital in Germany, 2017. source Romain Thiery Photography

Instead, they have been taken over by nature, like this chapel in France.

caption France, 2014. source Romain Thiery Photography

“I came across hundreds of different buildings with or without pianos,” Thierry wrote.

caption No one has been in this gymnasium for a while. source Romain Thiery Photography

So he started photographing abandoned, man-made places where nature reclaims the space.

caption This isn’t the only abandoned villa Thierry has photographed. source Romain Thiery Photography

Thierry has been all over the world to capture these abandoned photos.

caption Villa in Italy, 2017. source Romain Thiery Photography

Like Chernobyl, where he photographed this abandoned swimming pool.

caption Chernobyl, 2017. source Romain Thiery Photography

Or Germany, to capture this derelict hotel.

caption Germany, 2017. source Romain Thiery Photography

And even France, where he came across another abandoned pool.

caption France, 2018. source Romain Thiery Photography

Finding these places is a long, arduous process.

caption Italy, 2019. source Romain Thiery Photography

But Thierry uses Google Earth to seek them out.

caption Chernobyl, 2017. source Romain Thiery Photography

And says he’s lucky to have friends who help him scope out spots, too.