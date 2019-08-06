A 21-year-old Romanian tourist died after slipping from the base of a waterfall at Yosemite

caption Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A 21-year-old Romanian tourist died after slipping and falling from the base of Bridalveil Fall at Yosemite National Park on July 31.

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office identified the Romanian man as Lucian Miu, according to the Fresno Bee.

Park officials said in a statement on Facebook that the man had bypassed signs advising hikers to remain on trails, and was climbing boulders near the waterfall's base.

Miu was one of three tourists to fall in the park last week while venturing off trails.

A 21-year-old Romanian tourist died after slipping and falling from the base of a waterfall in California’s Yosemite National Park.

Officials at Yosemite National Park are warning tourists not to travel off trails after the man’s death and two other fall-related injuries at the park last week.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office identified the Romanian man as Lucian Miu, according to the Fresno Bee. He died at Bridalveil Fall on July 31.

Park officials said in a statement on Facebook that the man had bypassed signs advising hikers to remain on trails, and was climbing boulders near the waterfall’s base.

Miu slipped off a wet boulder and fell 20 feet.

Miu was one of three tourists to fall in the park last week while venturing off trails. On July 29, another tourist slipped and fell in the same area Miu had. On August 1, a tourist fell near the base of Lower Yosemite Fall.

There have been 23 reported incidents in which visitors have slipped and injured themselves at Yosemite’s Bridalveil Fall. Rocks in the area have been polished smooth from flowing water and are extremely slippery.

“When you go into these areas, you’re not only exposing yourself to serious injury, but also your rescuers,” the park said.