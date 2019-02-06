20 of the most romantic destinations for 2019, according to TripAdvisor

caption Paris makes the list. source Ioan Panaite/Shutterstock

It might be time for you and your partner to take a romantic vacation.

To help you out with your decision of where to go, TripAdvisor compiled a list of the most romantic destinations all around the world.

Whether you want to walk down cobblestone streets, swim in the Caribbean ocean, or go on an adventure – there is somewhere for everyone.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and with love in the air, it may be time to take off a few vacation days and spend some much-needed quality time together on a romantic getaway with your significant other.

Whether you want to travel locally or go overseas, there are options for low-key couples, adventurous couples, and everyone in between.

TripAdvisor compiled a list of the most romantic destinations to travel in 2019.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas, USA feels like Europe.

caption Eureka Springs, Arkansas, USA. source Clinton Steeds/Flickr

Surrounded by the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs, Arkansas is an unexpected but incredible destination for romance. The city is known for its historic Victorian buildings, natural springs, and stunning church, creating a European atmosphere in the Midwest US.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is a classic romantic destination.

caption Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. source Aneese / iStock

A celebrity favorite, the beaches of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California offers couples incredible views of the California Peninsula as well as luxurious living in five-star hotels and resorts.

Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia has white-sand beaches.

caption Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia. source KeongDaGreat/Shutterstock

One of three spots in Bali to make the list, Jimbaran is a quieter alternative to nearby Kuta and Legian. Once a small fishing village, the area is known for its tranquil white-sand beaches and luxury resorts.

Negril, Jamaica has one of the top-rated beaches of 2018.

caption Negril, Jamaica. source Flickr/Chris Ford

Negril, a beautiful beachside town in western Jamaica, is home to Seven Mile Beach, one of the top-rated beaches of 2018, as well as plenty of bars and water sports to keep visitors entertained.

Tulum, Mexico is quiet alternative to Cabo San Lucas.

caption Tulum, Mexico. source xabi_kls/Shutterstock

A recommended alternative to Cabo San Lucas, the white sand beaches of Tulum are just as beautiful and slightly less crowded – perfect for couples looking for a more low-key vacation.

Marrakech, Morocco offers lots of peaceful riads.

caption Marrakech, Morocco. source Migel / Shutterstock.com

The city of Marrakech in western Morocco enchants travelers with its colorful streets, busy souks, and traditional textiles, jewelry, and crafts. Here, couples may forgo a hotel to stay in a riad, a traditional home transformed into a guesthouse.

Playa Maroma, Mexico has beautiful sea views.

caption Playa Maroma, Mexico. source LUNAMARINA/ iStock

A Mexican getaway on the coast between Playa del Carmen and Cancún, Playa Maroma’s reviewers note how romantic it feels. Its views of the Caribbean Sea and fabulous hotels make for an unforgettable experience for any couple.

Key West, Florida, USA has a little bit of everything.

caption Key West, Florida, USA. source John Panella/Shutterstock

At the southernmost tip of the East Coast United States, clear water and luxury resorts await couples in Key West, Florida. Even with plenty of relaxing, high-end experiences to go around, adrenaline-lovers will still find that the island city can kick things up a notch.

Savaneta, Aruba is the perfect place to relax.

caption Aruba. source Flickr/Göran Ingman

Once the capital of Aruba, Savaneta‘s laid back beaches create a perfect atmosphere for couples seeking a relaxing getaway. There are still plenty of opportunities for adventure, though; places like Mangel Halto and nearby Palm Island offer kayaking, snorkeling, and scuba diving.

Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece gives couples a chance to view beautiful sunsets.

caption Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece. source De Agostini/Getty Images

With its cliffside, white-washed buildings, Imerovigli offers a classic image of Greece with one added benefit. The village apparently gives lovebirds a view of the beautiful sunsets Santorini is known for without the overwhelming crowds.

Bruges, Belgium is a classic European getaway.

caption Bruges, Belgium. source Francois Lenoir / Reuters

Bruges may be one of Europe’s most overlooked destinations. The Belgian city’s cobblestone streets and romantic canals make it an excellent vacation spot for couples interested in having a classically European getaway.

Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia is an upscale locale.

Seminyak, a beach resort area in southern Bali, sets couples up for trip lush with luxury. It is considered Bali’s most upscale destination, known for its high-end shopping, dining, and nightlife.

Ubud, Bali, Indonesia is for the adventurous couples.

caption Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. source Christophe Faugere / Shutterstock

Also located in Bali, Ubud‘s inexpensive markets and hotels, combined with experiences like the Tegalalang Rice Terrace and the Monkey Forest, make it a great spot for couples who want to adventure on a budget.

Cancún, Mexico is a go-to destination.

caption Cancún, Mexico. source Sandra Duarte / EyeEm / Getty Images

Cancún has long been popular for visitors to get away from it all and enter a world of blue water, white sand beaches, and nightlife that can’t be beat. The Mexican city is especially beloved by couples, who made up almost half of the American tourist population in 2018.

Prague, Czech Republic has lots of culture to enjoy.

caption Prague, Czech Republic. source punjulnugraha/Shutterstock

Not only is Prague beautiful – its classic architecture and colorful buildings are sure to stun– but its artistic and historic significance makes it a perfect spot for couples seeking a cultural getaway. The birthplace of Mozart and Kafka, it was also rated one of TripAdvisor’s best European cities to visit in 2017.

Oia, Santorini, Greece is magically beautiful.

caption Oia, Santorini, Greece. source Flickr/Joe deSousa

Santorini has been listed as one of the most romantic date spots in the world, and for good reason; the famous view at Oia sets a magical scene for couples.

Palm Eagle Beach, Aruba has been voted one of the best beaches.

caption Palm Eagle Beach, Aruba. source littleny / Shutterstock

Also voted one of the best beaches of 2018, couples who want their own private slice of heaven will fall in love with Palm Eagle Beach in Aruba. Visitors recommend it for both its gorgeous water and its lack of large crowds.

Venice, Italy is a romantic city.

caption Venice, Italy. source Flickr/Dimitris Kamaras

It’s easy to imagine gliding along with your loved one in a gondola down the canals of Venice. Although the city experiences heavier tourism every year, it remains one of Italy’s greatest gems.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico has lots of options for romantic activities.

caption Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. source Diego Grandi / Shutterstock

Bordered by rolling green hills on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other, the pristine beaches and bustling city of Puerto Vallarta makes it an excellent vacay spot for traveling couples looking for sun and fun.

Paris, France is known as the City of Love.

caption Paris, France. source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

Known internationally as the City of Love, what destination could top the list other than Paris? The French capital continues to enchant lovers and romantics year after year with its enticing cuisine, unrivaled museums, and timeless scenery.

