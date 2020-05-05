17 romantic movies to watch on Netflix and Hulu while quarantined with your partner

caption Will Smith and Eva Mendes in “Hitch.” source Columbia Pictures

Classic romantic movies like “Say Anything” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding” are endlessly rewatchable.

Romantic comedies such as “Set It Up,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and “He’s Just Not That Into You” are great if you need a laugh.

Dramas like “Silver Linings Playbook” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” can make an ordinary evening on the couch feel like date night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are plenty of activities you can do with your partner while in lockdown that don’t involve watching something on Netflix or Hulu. But it’s an excellent fallback for when you’ve had enough of baking and Zoom calls.

Here are 17 romantic movies that can help yet another day in quarantine feel like date night.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a heartfelt high school romance based on the bestselling book by Jenny Han.

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Synopsis: “When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down.”

Where to watch: Netflix

Comedian Ali Wong wrote and starred in “Always Be My Maybe” about childhood sweethearts who reconnect in adulthood as very different people.

caption Randall Park and Ali Wong in “Always Be My Maybe.”

Synopsis: “Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.”

Where to watch: Netflix

In “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” what starts out as a new year’s resolution to keep a journal becomes a wild tale of its own.

caption Renée Zellweger in “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

Synopsis: “Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) begins keeping a diary that details her life as a single screwball and search for love in this hit comedy.”

Where to watch: Hulu

“Say Anything” is an iconic ’80s movie that remains a classic.

caption John Cusack in “Say Anything.”

Synopsis: “John Cusack stars as an aimless high-school graduate who tries to win the hand of the class brain in this teen classic.”

Where to watch: Hulu

“Silver Linings Playbook” was nominated for eight Oscars, including Jennifer Lawrence’s best actress win.

caption Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Synopsis: “After a stint in a mental hospital, Pat moves in with his parents and tries to win back his wife, until he meets a woman who’s as unstable as he is.”

Where to watch: Netflix

Watching “Under the Tuscan Sun” will make you feel like you’re on a romantic vacation in the Italian countryside.

caption Diane Lane and Raoul Bova in “Under the Tuscan Sun.”

Synopsis: “A recently divorced San Francisco writer impulsively buys a villa during a trip to Italy and embarks on a life-changing adventure.”

Where to watch: Hulu

A classic ’90s rom-com, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” stars Julia Roberts as maid of honor for the man she loves, doing her best to sabotage the wedding.

caption Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

Synopsis: “A woman in love with her engaged best friend tries to stop his wedding.”

Where to watch: Hulu

Netflix’s original movie “Set It Up” was so good that it’s widely credited with reviving the rom-com genre.

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in “Set It Up.”

Synopsis: “In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.”

Where to watch: Netflix

“If Beale Street Could Talk” is a romantic drama in which a woman tries to clear her lover’s name of a crime he didn’t commit.

caption KiKi Layne and Stephan James in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Synopsis: “Based on the novel by James Baldwin, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.”

Where to watch: Hulu

“Blue Is the Warmest Color” won the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

caption Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux in “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

Synopsis: “Determined to fall in love, 15-year-old Adele is focused on boys. But it’s a blue-haired girl she meets on the street who really piques her interest.”

Where to watch: Netflix

“Hitch” stars Will Smith as a “date doctor” who helps men find relationship success, but runs into some romantic troubles of his own.

caption Will Smith and Eva Mendes in “Hitch.”

Synopsis: “Smooth and sexy Hitch helps clients make a great first impression on a date, but he’s thrown when a lovely reporter starts nosing around his business.”

Where to watch: Netflix and Hulu

“Isn’t It Romantic” stuffs every single rom-com cliché into a hilarious parody starring Rebel Wilson.

caption Rebel Wilson in “Isn’t It Romantic.”

Synopsis: “Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city’s next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie’s worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.”

Where to watch: Hulu

“He’s Just Not That Into You” features a star-studded cast navigating the newfound complexity of dating in the age of social media.

caption Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Connelly in “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

Synopsis: “Love-hungry Baltimoreans deal with the pitfalls of human interaction in this big-screen adaptation of Greg Behrendt’s best-selling book.”

Where to watch: Netflix

“Up in the Air” stars George Clooney and Anna Kendrick, both of whom earned Oscar nominations for their performances.

caption Anna Kendrick and George Clooney in “Up in the Air.”

Synopsis: “A frequent flying commitment-phobic businessman finds himself grounded.”

Where to watch: Hulu

Based on the book by bestselling romance author Nicholas Sparks, “Dear John” stars Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum as long-distance lovers.

caption Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried in “Dear John.”

Synopsis: “While on leave, a US soldier falls for a Southern college student, but when he must reenlist, their handwritten letters hold the lovers together.”

Where to watch: Netflix

“Book Club” follows the lives of four longtime friends as they read “Fifty Shades of Grey” and let it lead to new adventures.

caption Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, and Mary Steenburgen in “Book Club.”

Synopsis: “Four friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.'”

Where to watch: Hulu

There’s something comforting about charmingly predictable rom-coms like “No Strings Attached.”

caption Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in “No Strings Attached.”

Synopsis: “A guy and girl try to keep their relationship strictly physical, but it’s not long before they learn that they want something more.”

Where to watch: Hulu