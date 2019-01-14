Romantic Solaire Resort & Casino　Arts, Food, Shopping, SPA and Music All-In-One

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – January 14, 2019 – As the development of the global tourism industry grows year by year, the Philippines has been considered as the next must-visit country for tourists. The Solaire Resort & Casino in Manila, established and operated by a Filipino entrepreneur, aims to provide visitors with a taste of arts and cuisines, experience traditional Filipino SPA and enjoy international music performances. The uniqueness makes it a pleasant and romantic Philippines-style journey.





Romantic Solaire Resort & Casino





The Solaire is a low-key luxury located in the city center with only 10 minutes’ drive from Manila International Airport. On 8.3 hectares of land, the architecture features a combination of Manila’s traditional and innovative designs; with the famous sunset of Manila Bay as its background, the resort becomes a gorgeous piece of art. In addition to the beauty of nature, various contemporary art works by Filipino artists are exhibited here in the resort, including paintings by Benedicto Cabrera, the awarded National Artist of the Philippines, art works by Fernando Zobel, Rex Dasig, Rico Lascano, Juan Carlo Calma, Jana Benitez, Carmel Lim-Torres, Bojo Torre among many others.

If you want to taste Eastern and Western foods at once, there are tons of choices here at the Solaire that will definitely satisfy your appetite, such as the Red Lanterns, a Chinese creative restaurant; Yakumi, where all the seafood are directly delivered from Toyosu in Tokyo; Finestra, an Italian steak house.

In addition, there are many international fashion brands at the Solaire for you to enjoy a shopping trip anytime and anywhere. The shopping street is full of high-end couture brands, alongside with Lukfook Jewelry, providing custom made jewelry for the Solaire customers’ collections.

When you are full and tired after shopping, be sure to experience the Filipino SPA, especially the Solaire Signature massage, which combines oriental, western and deep-tissue techniques with special essential oils. As a five-star hotel, the Solaire provides entertainment facilities such as an international-level auditorium, which can accommodate 1,740 audiences at once.

Broadway shows and local concerts are regularly staged here. On February 20th, the Asian tour of the world-known musical – The Phantom of the Opera, will also be premiered here.