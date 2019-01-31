28 days of romance: Romantic things to do each day in February to show how much you care

caption We rounded up some romantic things you can do in February. source Warner Bros.

Valentine’s Day is on February 14 every year.

February 14 doesn’t have to be the only day of the month to show your partner you love them.

Here are 28 romantic things you can do this month.

With Valentine’s Day just a few short weeks away, the pressure is on to find the perfect gift for your partner. But the holiday doesn’t just need to be celebrated on February 14 if you don’t want it to be – it’s possible to show your significant other how much you care every day of the month.

“Saying and doing small, simple expressions of gratitude every day yields big rewards,” relationship expert Terri Orbuch told Greatist. “When people feel recognized as special and appreciated, they’re happier in that relationship and more motivated to make the relationship better and stronger.”

Here are romantic things to do each day in February to keep the spirit of Valentine’s Day alive. Small surprises and acts of kindness – especially when they speak to your partner’s love language – can have a huge impact on your relationship.

Write a love letter

Taking the time to write a sweet note to the person you care about – especially if it’s handwritten – can be a gesture they’ll never forget, and they’ll have what you mean to them in writing. This is a free and easy way to show your love, so why not spend a few minutes letting them know how you feel?

caption They can keep the letter forever. source Shutterstock

Surprise them with their favorite candy

Next time you’re at the store, grab their favorite candy bar and surprise them with it when you get home. A sweet treat is always appreciated.

Plan a movie night in

Pick out something that you’ll both enjoy, pop some popcorn, and cuddle up on the couch. This can be a great time to relax together, just the two of you.

Show up with flowers

caption Flowers are always a nice surprise. source Flickr/_e.t.

Depending on your budget, you can order from a florist or grab a nice, inexpensive bouquet from the grocery store. Either way, it’s a nice way to show you appreciate your partner.

Make them a playlist

Are there certain songs that make you think of your partner when you hear them? Compile them all into a playlist and let them hear it. Sometimes music can communicate how you’re feeling better than words can.

Take a night off of technology together

For one night, commit to turning off your phones and computers and focusing only on each other. This way, you can log some quality time, distraction free.

Make them breakfast in bed

caption Breakfast in bed is always a nice surprise. source The CW

The trick to this one is getting up early before your partner, so if you can swing that, whip up breakfast and some coffee and bring it to them when they wake up. You can keep it simple with eggs and a bagel or go all out with french toast, depending on what you’re feeling.

Break out a board game

It can be an old favorite, or something new that you can both learn together. Even whipping out a deck of cards can be good for a game night in.

Do something they love to do – even if you don’t

Is there a show they truly love that you aren’t crazy about, or a hobby they’re obsessed with that you can do without? Show them you care about what they’re interested in by joining them in something they love, even if it’s just for one day.

Cook them a meal

caption You can cook anything and it can be romantic. source Columbia Pictures

If you’re not an experienced chef, it doesn’t have to be fancy. Pick up a bottle of wine and grab the ingredients you need to whip up their favorite meal… and don’t forget to take care of the dishes, too.

Send them something at work

Flowers, candy, even dropping off a sweet treat – it can be a simple way to remind them of your love even when you’re apart.

Send a sweet text message

Technology is on your side on this one. Whip up a sweet good morning or good night text, similar to what you might have sent when you first started dating. It’s never too late to flirt with your partner, no matter how long you’ve been together.

Plan a special date, just the two of you

caption Maybe the planetarium? source NBC

Is there a museum you both want to check out, or a sporting event you’re both looking forward to? Plan a date night that you’ll both enjoy. It’ll be fun, and it’ll take the pressure off of your partner that comes up with figuring out where to go (and where to eat) for the night.

Take over their chores for the day

Do you normally do the dishes while they take care of the laundry? For one day, do both. Not only will it take some stress off of them, but it will also free up their time to do something fun (or score some much-needed relaxation time).

Reenact your first date

If you still live near the place you went on your first date, go back and relive the night exactly as it happened the first time around. If you don’t, try to replicate it while sharing your favorite memories from that date.

caption Feel those first date feelings again. source The CW

Play hooky from work together

This isn’t always feasible, but it’s something couples should do when they have the opportunity. Take the day off of work and spend it together – do something fun, or nothing at all.

Go on an ice-cream date

Going out for ice cream is seriously underrated. Surprise your significant other with a trip to their favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt shop, and enjoy your treats (and each other’s company).

Plan something fun for them to do with a friend

Part of a healthy relationship is spending time apart, so why not set up a fun day for them to spend with a friend? It’ll show you’re thinking about them, and you’ll have plenty to talk about when they come home.

Go on a picnic together

Pack up a lunch and take it to a pretty spot. Nature can be very romantic, and the effort won’t go unnoticed.

Share your love on social media

caption It’s OK to make your love public. source Netflix

While some people roll their eyes at couples who gush over each other on social media, sometimes, a simple post of appreciation can go a long way. Whether you share a long diatribe about your love story or a simple photo that you really love of the two of you, this kind of gesture can be really sweet, especially when it’s unexpected.

Bring them coffee or tea from their favorite shop

Bonus points if you already have their order memorized.

Reminisce about the beginning of your relationship together

Take a trip down memory lane. Look at old photos, talk about your earliest months together – remembering why you fell in love in the first place can definitely help strengthen your relationship, even years down the road.

Give them an unexpected compliment

Does their hair look especially nice today, or is the dinner they cooked amazing? Tell them, but make sure the compliment is a genuine one.

Have a new experience together

See a new movie, try a new restaurant, take a day trip somewhere neither of you have ever been – it doesn’t have to be fancy, but it can be nice to share a new experience with each other for the very first time.

Dance with each other – with or without music

caption Dancing together will literally and figuratively bring you together. source Lionsgate

But if you combine this with the playlist of songs you made about them, it might just be the most romantic moment ever.

Wash their car and fill up the gas tank

Little acts of service like this can go a long way, especially if your partner spends a lot of time in their car.

Leave a short and sweet note for them to find

Tuck it in the lunch they take to work, or leave a sweet Post It note on the bathroom mirror. The possibilities are endless with this one.

Buy them a book you think they’d love

And write a sweet note to them on the inside cover. They’ll think of you every time they pick it up to read.

Head to INSIDER’s homepage for more.