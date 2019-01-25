10 of the most underrated romantic destinations in the US

caption Take a couple trip to an under-the-radar destination. source Shutterstock

Romantic trips abroad might not always be in the budget, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a getaway.

These destinations in the US are underrated but have lots to do.

From food, drinks, museums, and beaches – these under-the-radar locales are ideal for a couples retreat.

Although far-away destinations with expensive beach-side villas, extravagant meals, and a view of clear water are often the go-to idea for romantic getaways, there are plenty of destinations that don’t boast these amenities and still offer an incredibly romantic time. And if you live in the United States, some of them are even closer than you think.

So, if you’re looking for a set of new destinations to add to your bucket list or a new way to fall in love with some old ones, here are some of the most underrated romantic destinations in the United States that you should keep in mind while traveling this year.

There is great food and drink in Greenville, South Carolina.

caption Greenville, South Carolina. source Cvandyke / Shutterstock

Although not usually the first place that would possibly come to mind for a lover’s weekend getaway, Greenville’s relaxing, yet growing downtown scene will quickly make you reconsider. Filled with all of the comforts that the south typically brings, the city – which is on track to become one of the next thriving areas for foodies alike – will make you wonder why it wasn’t on your bucket list of places to visit in the past.

Not sure what to do when you make it in town? You can take a tour of the city’s most beloved barbecue spots, enjoy an incredible view, handcrafted cocktails, and a menu filled with locally sourced items at Up on the Roof, and if you’re looking for a healthy yet filling snack, Southern Pressed Juicery is your spot.

Falls Park, Halls Chophouse, and the Dark Corner Distillery are also great locations to check out while trying to get some romantic time in with your lover.

Asheville, North Carolina is a great destination year-round.

caption Asheville, North Carolina. source Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Much like its neighboring city of Greenville, Asheville is filled with wonders that are perfect for a romantic getaway. Whether visiting in the winter, summer, spring, or fall, you’re guaranteed to find the beauty in both the city’s scenery and your relationship. From amazing views to historical landmarks, Asheville is much more than meets the eye.

If you’re planning a visit into the town and have a little free time, take the hour trip to the Great Smoky Mountains or Blue Ridge Parkway to get some of the most picturesque views this side of the Mason-Dixon. And, if you’re daring, the Tail of the Dragon road (about an hour away) is totally worth the trip.

Amelia Island is a low-key spot in Florida.

caption Amelia Island, Florida. source csfotoimages/ iStock

For those who are not privy of all that the Sunshine State has to offer, Amelia Island is a little-known destination. That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s anything less than amazing. Surrounded by whimsical white sand and beautiful blue waters, this is one place that you’ll find a way to reignite your love without any question.

In St. Croix, US Virgin Islands you can relax and have adventures.

caption St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. source JulieHewitt/ iStock

St. Croix is an ideal Caribbean destination for white sand beaches and lots of opportunities for adventure.

With sunny weather, top of the line eateries, welcoming locals, and scenic views that compete with some of the world’s most exotic places, St. Croix is absolutely a place for lovers to go. From hiking up Goat Hill together to watching the sunrise at Point Udall, everything about the island is as breathtaking as you could possibly imagine.

Savannah, Georgia is quiet and full of history.

caption Savannah, Georgia. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

For couples who love to stay abreast on all things history, visiting Savannah will provide a therapeutic and lovable experience that will become as memorable as the first time you both met.

Often noted as a city without much of a nightlife, this destination is one of the best romantic locations because it becomes a call to action for you and your lover to discover more about one another with minimum distractions. That doesn’t mean, however, that there aren’t amazing things to do in town. Trolley and walking tours, well-manicured parks, restaurants with underestimated menus, and art galleries and museums are all easily attainable activities that produce unforgettable memories.

It’s in this city that you’ll without a doubt find a real lesson in both history and love. And, even with both of those aside, the city still has much to brag about.

Marina del Rey, California is a relaxing part of California.

caption Marina del Rey, California. source Melpomenem/ iStock

Though many people usually talk about the limelight portions of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, the conversation surrounding California’s own Marina Del Rey is next to non-existent. That, however, needs to change.

Known as a seaside community in the County of Los Angeles, Marina del Rey is one of the most underrated places to sneak off and get some intimate alone time with your significant other. Located just a few miles from LAX and within walking distance to the famous Venice Beach, the number of activities available is more than expected. From exciting on-the-water activities to unforgettable views accompanied by waterfront dining, this city is one of the undisputed romantic champions in the country.

St. Augustine, Florida has food, history, and beaches.

caption St. Augustine, Florida. source SeanPavonePhoto/iStock

Much like Savannah, Florida’s own St. Augustine is often excluded from the conversation regarding romanticism. The city is rich in history. So, if you’re interested in a low-key weekend that causes you two to become creative together and explore all that a new place has to offer, visiting St. Augustine should make your list of considerations.

Take a visit to the St. Augustine Distillery, get animalistic at the Wild Reserve, take it back to the old days with a visit to the Colonial Quarter for the Colonial Experience Living History Tour or just keep it cool, calm and serene with a visit to St. Augustine Beach. Regardless of what you do though, you’ll head back home relaxed and restored.

New Orleans, Louisiana isn’t only for Mardi Gras.

caption New Orleans, Louisiana. source iStock / Meinzahn

It’s no secret that New Orleans has a reputation of being a city filled with parties, strong liquor, and delicious eats. What may not be known, however, is how much of a romantic destination the home to Mardi Gras can be. Notably nicknamed the “Big Easy,” finding a good time with your significant other can be just as simple as the city’s name suggests – even if you aren’t there during the span of the famed carnival.

Find a moment of elegance in the Garden District, delve into the French Quarter’s history, get into the spirit at the Voodoo Museum, listen to some jazz at the Davenport Lounge or let the good and unsuspecting romantic times roll while you dance the night away on the Mississippi River. Whatever your itinerary consists of, you’re guaranteed to spark fireworks of every kind while there.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Lake of Ozarks, Missouri is the perfect place for romantic reflection.

caption Lake of Ozarks, Missouri. source Jon Manjeot / Shutterstock

Whether you chose to stay in a resort or rent a cottage all to yourself, Lake of Ozarks is perfect for a quiet getaway.

When you are not enjoying all the outdoor activities like swimming in the lake or visiting Ha Ha Tonk State Park, you can hit up the Ozark Distillery for a tour, visit one (or a few) of the many wineries in the area, or visit the Bridal Caves.

Nantucket, Massachusetts is a small town to experience with your loved one.

caption Nantucket, Massachusetts. source GagliardiImages/Shutterstock

Whether you want to eat some delicious seafood or enjoy the New England beaches, Nantucket is a great place for you.

This town, located 30 miles from Cape Cod, truly lets you get away from it all.

Stay in one of the many small B&Bs, stop by one of the local bakeries every morning, visit the lighthouses, and end the day off at Cisco Brewers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.