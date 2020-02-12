- source
- Le Creuset
Somewhere between that big holiday shopping spree and your resolution to be more financially responsible this year, you probably set a budget for yourself. We’re going to help you stick to it with this under-$50 Valentine’s Day gift guide.
You can’t put a price on love when it’s made up of so many experiences and feelings, but when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, a $50 budget can buy you a lot more than you’d expect. You can do everything from listen to vinyl and sip wine at home to explore the great outdoors together, all for less than $50.
Since Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly, be sure to check the shipping policy to make sure you’ll receive the item in time, or leave a little extra room in your budget for expedited shipping if necessary. If you want to avoid shipping fees altogether, you might want to consider focusing on the Prime-eligible gifts available at Amazon. Here are some more Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Amazon.
The 5 best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50:
- A customizable map to remember a special place from Grafomap, $49
- A beautiful pair of gold hoops from Mejuri, $50
- A personally-tailored travel itinerary from Journy, $25
- A hypnotic light display, $24.95
- Go-anywhere silicone wedding rings from QALO, from $11.45
Here are 28 romantic Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 below:
A softcover photo book that highlights all your best Instagram moments together
- Artifact Uprising Instagram
8″x 8″ Instagram Friendly Book, from $28, available at Artifact Uprising
An REI membership for the outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers
- REI
Become an REI member for $20 here
A floral and succulent bouquet
- The Bouqs Co.
Wild About U Bouquet, $49 (original size), available at The Bouqs Co.
Comfortable and durable silicone wedding rings
- QALO Instagram
QALO Men’s Functional Wedding Rings, $14.95-$25.49, available at Amazon
QALO Women’s Classic Silicone Ring, $11.45-$24.99, available at Amazon
A personalized wine club subscription
- Winc
Monthly membership, $39 (for 3 bottles), available at Winc
Super comfortable matching underwear
- MeUndies
Make your matching pairs for $36 at MeUndies
A simple, beautiful pair of gold hoops
- Mejuri
Midi Hoops, $50, available at Mejuri
A customizable map poster to remember your honeymoon destination, a favorite vacation spot, or where you first met
- Grafomap Instagram
Design a custom map for $49 at Grafomap
The smart home device on everyone’s minds
- Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $49.99, available at Amazon
A card created by an independent designer
- Minted
One and Only Valentine’s Day Greeting Card, $5.99, available at Minted
Movie tickets to enjoy the latest films together
- Shutterstock
Get a gift card at Fandango
A travel itinerary tailored just for you so you can enjoy the perfect day worry-free
- Journy
Plan a day of travel for $25 a day at Journy
An unexpected box of flavorful treats
- Man Crates
Jerky Crate, $34.99, available at Man Crates
A tumbler that always keeps your beverages at the right temperature
- Yeti
20 oz. Rambler, $29.99, available at YETI
A new book every month
- Book of the Month
Get a 3-month gift membership for $44.99 at Book of the Month
An assortment of gourmet chocolates
- Godiva
Valentine’s Day Assorted Chocolate Gift Box (2o-pc.), $39.95, available at Godiva
A playful accent pillow
- Etsy
I Love You Pillow, $25, available at Etsy
A cookbook for date nights at home
- Amazon
“The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook, 650 Recipes for Everything You’ll Ever Want to Make,” $25.56, available at Amazon
An everyday shaving essentials kit
- Harry’s
Starter shave set, $8, available at Harry’s
A soft throw to snuggle under
- West Elm
Coziest Throw – Space-Dyed, $14.99, available at West Elm
The cutest ramekins to indulge in mini cakes
- Le Creuset
Heart Ramekins (set of 2), $30, available at Le Creuset
A collection of soft and buttery French cheese: camembert, Delice d’Argental and brie
- Williams-Sonoma
French Classic Cheese Collection, $49.95, available at Williams-Sonoma
A hypnotic light display that turns your room into an underwater oasis
- Amazon
Gideon DreamWave Soothing Ocean Wave Projector, $24.95, available at Amazon
A mug you can’t help but smile at in the mornings
- Amazon
Teagas Cat Coffee Mugs, $16.99, available at Amazon
A monogrammed wooden cutting board
- Amazon
Wedding Gift Boutique Classic Monogram Wedding Personalized Cutting Board, $23.99, available at Amazon
Their favorite album on vinyl
- Amazon
The Thrill Of It All by Sam Smith, $26.07, available at Amazon
A way for you and your partner to try a new workout class together
- ClassPass Instagram
Studio classes, $45 with ClassPass
A jar full of date ideas
- Etsy
Claraandmacy Couple’s Date Ideas Personalized Jar, from $28.24, available at Etsy
