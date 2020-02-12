28 romantic Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

Somewhere between that big holiday shopping spree and your resolution to be more financially responsible this year, you probably set a budget for yourself. We’re going to help you stick to it with this under-$50 Valentine’s Day gift guide.

You can’t put a price on love when it’s made up of so many experiences and feelings, but when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, a $50 budget can buy you a lot more than you’d expect. You can do everything from listen to vinyl and sip wine at home to explore the great outdoors together, all for less than $50.

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly, be sure to check the shipping policy to make sure you’ll receive the item in time, or leave a little extra room in your budget for expedited shipping if necessary. If you want to avoid shipping fees altogether, you might want to consider focusing on the Prime-eligible gifts available at Amazon. Here are some more Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Amazon.

The 5 best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50:

  1. A customizable map to remember a special place from Grafomap, $49
  2. A beautiful pair of gold hoops from Mejuri, $50
  3. A personally-tailored travel itinerary from Journy, $25
  4. A hypnotic light display, $24.95
  5. Go-anywhere silicone wedding rings from QALO, from $11.45

Here are 28 romantic Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 below:

A softcover photo book that highlights all your best Instagram moments together

Artifact Uprising Instagram

8″x 8″ Instagram Friendly Book, from $28, available at Artifact Uprising

An REI membership for the outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers

REI

Become an REI member for $20 here

A floral and succulent bouquet

The Bouqs Co.

Wild About U Bouquet, $49 (original size), available at The Bouqs Co.

Comfortable and durable silicone wedding rings

QALO Instagram

QALO Men’s Functional Wedding Rings, $14.95-$25.49, available at Amazon

QALO Women’s Classic Silicone Ring, $11.45-$24.99, available at Amazon

A personalized wine club subscription

Winc

Monthly membership, $39 (for 3 bottles), available at Winc

Super comfortable matching underwear

MeUndies

Make your matching pairs for $36 at MeUndies

A simple, beautiful pair of gold hoops

Mejuri

Midi Hoops, $50, available at Mejuri

A customizable map poster to remember your honeymoon destination, a favorite vacation spot, or where you first met

Grafomap Instagram

Design a custom map for $49 at Grafomap

The smart home device on everyone’s minds

Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $49.99, available at Amazon

A card created by an independent designer

Minted

One and Only Valentine’s Day Greeting Card, $5.99, available at Minted

Movie tickets to enjoy the latest films together

Shutterstock

Get a gift card at Fandango

A travel itinerary tailored just for you so you can enjoy the perfect day worry-free

Journy

Plan a day of travel for $25 a day at Journy

An unexpected box of flavorful treats

Man Crates

Jerky Crate, $34.99, available at Man Crates

A tumbler that always keeps your beverages at the right temperature

Yeti

20 oz. Rambler, $29.99, available at YETI

A new book every month

Book of the Month

Get a 3-month gift membership for $44.99 at Book of the Month

An assortment of gourmet chocolates

Godiva

Valentine’s Day Assorted Chocolate Gift Box (2o-pc.), $39.95, available at Godiva

A playful accent pillow

Etsy

I Love You Pillow, $25, available at Etsy

A cookbook for date nights at home

Amazon

“The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook, 650 Recipes for Everything You’ll Ever Want to Make,” $25.56, available at Amazon

An everyday shaving essentials kit

Harry’s

Starter shave set, $8, available at Harry’s

A soft throw to snuggle under

West Elm

Coziest Throw – Space-Dyed, $14.99, available at West Elm

The cutest ramekins to indulge in mini cakes

Le Creuset

Heart Ramekins (set of 2), $30, available at Le Creuset

A collection of soft and buttery French cheese: camembert, Delice d’Argental and brie

Williams-Sonoma

French Classic Cheese Collection, $49.95, available at Williams-Sonoma

A hypnotic light display that turns your room into an underwater oasis

Amazon

Gideon DreamWave Soothing Ocean Wave Projector, $24.95, available at Amazon

A mug you can’t help but smile at in the mornings

Amazon

Teagas Cat Coffee Mugs, $16.99, available at Amazon

A monogrammed wooden cutting board

Amazon

Wedding Gift Boutique Classic Monogram Wedding Personalized Cutting Board, $23.99, available at Amazon

Their favorite album on vinyl

Amazon

The Thrill Of It All by Sam Smith, $26.07, available at Amazon

A way for you and your partner to try a new workout class together

ClassPass Instagram

Studio classes, $45 with ClassPass

A jar full of date ideas

Etsy

Claraandmacy Couple’s Date Ideas Personalized Jar, from $28.24, available at Etsy

