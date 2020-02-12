source Le Creuset

You can’t put a price on love when it’s made up of so many experiences and feelings that transcend the material, but if you have a $50 budget, there’s a surprising amount of romantic and thoughtful gifts.

Somewhere between that big holiday shopping spree and your resolution to be more financially responsible this year, you probably set a budget for yourself. We’re going to help you stick to it with this under-$50 Valentine’s Day gift guide.

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly, be sure to check the shipping policy to make sure you’ll receive the item in time, or leave a little extra room in your budget for expedited shipping if necessary. If you want to avoid shipping fees altogether, you might want to consider focusing on the Prime-eligible gifts available at Amazon. Here are some more Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Amazon.

The 5 best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50:

Here are 28 romantic Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 below:

A softcover photo book that highlights all your best Instagram moments together

source Artifact Uprising Instagram

An REI membership for the outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers

source REI

A floral and succulent bouquet

source The Bouqs Co.

Comfortable and durable silicone wedding rings

source QALO Instagram

A personalized wine club subscription

source Winc

Super comfortable matching underwear

source MeUndies

A simple, beautiful pair of gold hoops

source Mejuri

A customizable map poster to remember your honeymoon destination, a favorite vacation spot, or where you first met

source Grafomap Instagram

The smart home device on everyone’s minds

source Amazon

A card created by an independent designer

source Minted

Movie tickets to enjoy the latest films together

source Shutterstock

A travel itinerary tailored just for you so you can enjoy the perfect day worry-free

source Journy

An unexpected box of flavorful treats

source Man Crates

A tumbler that always keeps your beverages at the right temperature

source Yeti

A new book every month

source Book of the Month

An assortment of gourmet chocolates

source Godiva

A playful accent pillow

source Etsy

A cookbook for date nights at home

source Amazon

An everyday shaving essentials kit

source Harry’s

A soft throw to snuggle under

source West Elm

The cutest ramekins to indulge in mini cakes

source Le Creuset

A collection of soft and buttery French cheese: camembert, Delice d’Argental and brie

source Williams-Sonoma

A hypnotic light display that turns your room into an underwater oasis

source Amazon

A mug you can’t help but smile at in the mornings

source Amazon

A monogrammed wooden cutting board

source Amazon

Their favorite album on vinyl

source Amazon

A way for you and your partner to try a new workout class together

source ClassPass Instagram

A jar full of date ideas

source Etsy