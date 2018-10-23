An escalator at a Rome subway station went haywire and piled dozens of people onto the floor

caption The escalator collapse at a Rome metro station. source RBWorldorg/Twitter

An escalator malfunctioned at a Rome subway station, injuring at least 10 people

A video of the event went viral, showing people being spit out onto the floor by the fast-moving escalator.

An escalator at a Rome metro station malfunctioned Tuesday, inexplicably speeding up and shooting dozens of riders onto the floor.

Ten people were injured, according to the local Asna news agency, cited by Reuters.

Footage of the escalator went viral after being posted to a Russian sports blog’s Twitter account. The Repubblica – Teatro dell’Opera station was crowded with fans of the visiting Russian soccer team CSKA, playing a game nearby.

The footage shows a packed escalator moving at a erratically fast speed. Riders were flung off the escalator and piled at the bottom of the steps with no place to move. One person can be seen climbing onto the escalator median in order to avoid the mass of people below.

В Риме перед матчем #РомаЦСКА на одной из центральных станций метро вышел из строя эскалатор с болельщиками, есть серьёзно пострадавшие (с) pic.twitter.com/4hslg9ySBt — Фанаты ЦСКА★RBWorld (@RBWorldorg) October 23, 2018

Local police posted a photo of the damaged escalator.

caption A part of the underground escalator damaged where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy, posted by local police. source Vigili del Fuoco /Handout/via REUTERS

The station was closed and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, according to Reuters.

Italy’s infrastructure has been a topic of increased scrutiny of late. In August, a bridge collapsed in Genoa, raising questions about the quality of the country’s infrastructure maintenance.