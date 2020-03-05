Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho has been held in Paraguay after reportedly using a fake passport to enter the country

caption Ronaldinho is not being detained, but remains under custody. source Getty/Noberto Duarte

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho has been held in Paraguay over allegations he and his brother, Roberto, used fake passports to enter the country.

ESPN Brasil reports officials seized travel documents from the pair’s hotel near Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, shortly after they landed on Wednesday.

Neither of the brothers has been detained, but they must report to the prosecutor’s office on Thursday.

Ronaldinho and his brother reportedly had their Brazilian and Spanish passports revoked in July 2019 over unpaid taxes, says the BBC.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho has been held in Paraguay over allegations he and his brother used fake passports to enter the country.

ESPN Brasil reports that the Brazilian World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto, arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday to attend a charity event, shortly after which officials came to their hotel near the capital, Asuncion, and seized travel documents from the room.

The pair are not being detained but will stay in the hotel under custody until Thursday morning, when they must report to prosecutor’s office.

A third man staying with the brothers, 45-year-old Wilmondes Sousa Lira, has been arrested, reports the BBC.

Apparently, Ronaldinho Gaúcho has been detained in Paraguay holding a fake passport, the former football player was recently appointed Ambassador of Tourism by Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/UPVC8KTXc7 — Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) March 5, 2020

“[Ronaldinho and his brother] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not,” Euclides Acevedo, Paraguay’s interior minister. told ESPN Brasil.

Ronaldinho and his brother reportedly had their Brazilian and Spanish passports revoked in July 2019 over unpaid taxes, says the BBC.

Sportsmail reports that the duo agreed to pay a $1.3 million fine to have the documents recovered in October, however it is unclear whether the sum was paid.

Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest ever players, having won the World Player of the Year award in both 2004 and 2005. He also lifted the World Cup with Brazil in 2002.

Read more:

A prominent football website claims it got blocked by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram for saying he is only worth $87 million

The UK government says it could cancel the entire Premier League season if any players get coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick, including a stunning 85-yard solo goal, to fire Paris Saint Germain into the final of the French Cup