Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-quarantine in Portugal after his Juventus teammate tested positive for the coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-quarantine in Portugal following the news that his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Juventus confirmed Rugani’s diagnosis in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the 25-year-old defender is now undergoing the “isolation procedures required by law.”

According to AS, Ronaldo travelled to Madeira on March 9 to visit his mother who recently suffered a stroke just one day after Juventus had beaten Inter Milan in a match behind-closed-doors at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Rugani did not play in the game but was on the substitutes bench and celebrated with the rest of the squad, including Ronaldo, in the dressing room after the victory.

Ronaldo was expected to fly back to Italy on Thursday, however will now remain in Portugal to self-isolate following the news of Rugani’s illness.

The rest of the Juventus squad is now required to self-isolate for two weeks, according to Reuters.

Rugani tweeted in the early hours of the Thursday morning, saying: “You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine.

“I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 following the country’s coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 631 people.

