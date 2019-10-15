Ronan Farrow says Harvey Weinstein used his relationship with Hillary Clinton to try to kill his exposé about the now-disgraced movie producer

caption Hillary Clinton is pictured with Harvey Weinstein at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2012. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

In Ronan Farrow‘s new book, “Catch and Kill,” the journalist details how Harvey Weinstein tried to use his connections to Hillary Clinton to get the reporter’s exposé on him killed in 2017.

Before Farrow published his story in The New Yorker, which detailed a pattern of Weinstein assaulting actresses, he said he received an email from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill.

The email said the “big story” Farrow was working on was a “concern for us.”

Weinstein had donated to each of Clinton’s campaigns since she first ran for US Senate in 2000. After his downfall, Clinton pledged to give that money to charity.

In a bid to kill Ronan Farrow’s exposé on the sexual misconduct allegations against him, Harvey Weinstein reached out to his good friend Hillary Clinton.

In Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill”, the journalist reveals an email he received from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, in 2017.

It came as he was working on his Weinstein exposé and trying to land an interview with Clinton for a different book he was writing on foreign policy.

In the email, Farrow said Merrill told him that the “big story” he was working on was a “concern for us.”

Weinstein, a major Democratic Party donor, gave Clinton more than $26,000 in contributions since her initial Senate run in 2000, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Five days after The New York Times investigation on the movie producer’s sexual misconduct was published in October 2017, Clinton issued a statement decrying his behavior.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” the statement read.“The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

She later said on CNN that she would donate the campaign contributions she received from Weinstein to charity.

The stories launched the #MeToo movement, and Weinstein was fired from the production company he founded and shunned from Hollywood.

Farrow said the headlines on this revelation have been ‘politicized’

Speaking to Insider on Tuesday, Farrow said that the headlines surrounding the Clinton story in his book have been “politicized.”

“The allegation here is not that Hillary Clinton was seeking to squash the Weinstein story, but the conversation did happen. I do think people can interpret the fact how they will, whether she was nervous about associating with someone who was reporting on a friend of her’s who held a lot of power and held the strings to a lot of fundraising,” Farrow said.

caption Ronan Farrow attends the 8th Annual Clinton Global Citizen Awards And CGCA Blue Carpet at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 21, 2014 in New York City. source Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

When asked whether he thought Clinton was aware of Weinstein’s pattern of abuse, Farrow said “there is no reason to believe that Hillary Clinton was aware of the worst and most specific allegations.”

“However,” he continued, “Lena Dunham and Tina Brown and others have given on the record interviews saying that they specifically warned Clinton’s staff about Harvey Weinstein’s reputation for predation in at least general terms. And said that he would likely be a liability.”

“Years later, as I was working on this story, they were still working together and were collaborating on a potential documentary idea right up until the month before my story came out,” Farrow added.

Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” was published Tuesday.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org/online and receive confidential support.