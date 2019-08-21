Ronda Rousey posted a graphic photo of the bloody, mangled finger that surgeons had to reattach to her after a ‘freak accident’ on a film set

caption Ronda Rousey. source Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey almost lost her finger in a “freak accident” on a film set.

Rousey was playing a part in the Fox drama series “9-1-1” when she suffered an injury that left her with a bloody, mangled, and broken finger.

She was rushed to hospital where the bone was reattached to her hand.

You can see the injury below … but be warned, it is graphic.

Rousey posted a photo of the injury to Instagram on Tuesday, showing a close-up of her bloody, mangled, and broken finger while she lay on a hospital bed looking distressed.

A former UFC champion, Rousey moved into the world of sports entertainment with the WWE last year, but has also starred in films and TV series.

She is currently filming for a role in the hit Fox drama series “9-1-1,” but badly broke her finger while on set. She carried on filming because, as she said in the post, she is used to live audiences and never showing pain unless she is supposed to.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting 9-1-1 on Fox,” Rousey said on Instagram. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking.”

“After a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover.”

Rousey said fans can watch her in 9-1-1 in the upcoming season on Fox.