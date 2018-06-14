RNC chair walks back cryptic message to Republicans that they must obey Trump

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel walked back a veiled threat aimed at Republicans who might consider breaking from President Donald Trump after backlash to her authoritative tweet.

“Complacency is our enemy,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. “Anyone that does not embrace the @realdonaldtrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake.”

The tweet prompted backlash from traditional conservatives, liberals, and more. Initially, it was unclear if McDaniel was referring to just Republicans running for office or the US as a whole.

McDaniel clarified the tweet by noting her remarks during an appearance on the Fox Business Network on Wednesday night, saying Twitter’s 280-character limit hindered her ability to offer full context.

When FBN host Lou Dobbs was skewering House Speaker Paul Ryan for wanting to cut entitlement spending, McDaniel said, “The House has delivered some really good legislation this year.”

“We have got a lot more to do, and we cannot risk losing that in these midterms,” McDaniel added. “So, complacency is going to be our enemy, and anyone who doesn’t embrace the Trump agenda and doesn’t recognize the issues that propelled us to victory in the White House, is going to be making a mistake.”

McDaniel also noted that Republicans “have got to talk about jobs, we have got to talk about the economy, we have got to talk about fair trade.”

“That is important part of our success,” she said. “We have got talk about immigration and the wall and our borders, and those are going to be things our voters are going to expect to hear from all of our candidates.”

