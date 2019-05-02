A room rental ad has gone viral after suggesting 2 people should live there despite only showing a single bed

caption Sharing a single bed would certainly be cosy. source Getty

A room rental ad has confused people after suggesting the space is for more than one person despite showing only one single bed.

The room also appears to have “house rules” written on the walls.

The ad has received hundreds of comments after being posted on Facebook.

The Facebook page Kmart Unhacks & Roasts, which claims to showcase “poor design and decorating choices,” shared a photo of the ad which it says had been sent in by a fan.

It shows a single bed with what looks like a children’s duvet and stuffed animal inside, positioned below a few shelves.

There also appears to be writing on the wall, which, it turns out, are “house rules.”

“For convenience the house rules are written on the walls. Literally,” the caption reads.

The room appears to cost $123, though it’s unclear whether that’s per week or per month. The location of the post has also been blacked out.

The description says there are “rooms to rent” for “2 night time workers” and “2 day time workers,” adding that the rooms are “ideal” for shift workers.

While a sign above the bed reads “Bed 6,” it’s unclear how many beds are actually in the room.

The post has received hundreds of comments from confused Facebook users, some of whom have suggested that there may just be one bed, and the tenants may be expected to sleep in it in shifts.

Another possibility is that there is more than one, but that the landlord is trying to let the room out to two people per bed.

“I’m trying to figure out if they’re trying to rent the same room and the same beds to 4 people at the same time!” one user posted. “Are they implying that night workers will sleep during the day and day workers will sleep during the night and everyone can share?”

“Wait … does that mean the night time workers and the day time workers sleep in same bed while the other is at work?” another asked.

Some users questioned what would happen on their days off, if that was indeed the case.

Others suggested the room was like a “prison,” while another compared it to a “crack den.”

Meanwhile, some people were caught up in what was in the bed.

“Is that Donald Trump’s hair on the pillow?” someone asked.

The post comes after an ad for a $750-a-month room rental was deleted from flatshare site SpareRoom last month after people pointed out there was no visible door.