Roomba robot vacuums deals are rolling in for Black Friday — here are the best live deals to buy now

source Amazon

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your old vacuum to a fancy new robot vac that can clean with the touch of a button or even a voice command, good news: There are a lot of iRobot Roombas on sale during Black Friday.

Many retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart drop prices on Roombas throughout the year, but the savings aren’t huge – Black Friday is when prices can drop a few hundred. There are also a ton of models in general, so we’ve focused this list on the Roombas worth buying at retailers with the best deals.

These are just the best early deals on Roombas that are currently live ahead of Black Friday. We expect to see more and bigger discounts as we get closer to Black Friday, especially on higher-tier models like the self-cleaning i7+ and i7 models, so we’ll update this page as they come in.

The 5 best deals on Roombas during Black Friday 2019:

1. iRobot Roomba 670, $229.99 at Walmart (originally $329.99); will be $197 starting November 27 at 10 p.m. ET at Walmart [You save at least $132]

If you’re looking for an efficient Roomba under $200, we suggest waiting until Black Friday to save on the 670 model. The 670 is a slightly older entry-level robot vacuum but doesn’t skimp on the features. It still has powerful suction with a three-stage cleaning process, multiple brush heads for various surfaces, and Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility so you control it no matter where you are.

2. iRobot Roomba 675, $229.99 at Amazon (originally $269); will be $199.99 starting November 28 at Lowe’s [You save at least $69]

The 675 is considered to be a newer version of the 670 with all the same features. It was as low as $170 earlier this year and is currently on sale at $299.99, but Lowe’s will be dropping the price down to $199.99 on November 28, so we suggest waiting on this one a bit too.

3. iRobot Roomba 690, $249.99 at Target (originally $349.99) [You save $100]

The 690 has all the perks of the 675 and 670 models, but the Dirt Detect technology is better so you’ll get a superior clean, and barriers so you can indicate any no-go zones. Read our review of the Roomba 690 to see why it was the best overall robot vac in our buying guide.

4. iRobot Roomba e5 5150, $279 at Amazon; $279.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, and Target (originally $374.99) [You save at least $95]

This is a solid deal on a mid-tier robot vac and is the brand’s replacement for the 800 series models. It’s five times more powerful than the 675 and 690 models and has a high-efficiency filter that gets 99% of dust, mold, and dog and cat allergens.

5. iRobot Roomba 960, $449 at Amazon and Walmart; $449.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Target (originally $649.99) [You save at least $200]

This model has an even more advanced version of the Dirt Detect tech found in the 675 and 690, but with lots of extra features. It can be paired with the app to show you which areas of your space were cleaned, learns your floor plan to clean more efficiently every time, self-dock and recharge when it’s low on battery, and even resume cleaning after charging.

Note that these sale prices don’t reflect additional savings you might get for having store credit cards with rewards, like Target’s RedCard or Amazon’s store card, or cash back, like Kohl’s Cash.

Is a Roomba worth buying?

In a word: Yes.

Our reviewers who have tested different versions of Roombas all say that it’s super convenient to run the robot vac while they’re at work or just in another room of their house and know that dirt, dust, and all sorts of crumbs will get sucked up off their floors. Check out our reviews of the 980 and the top-of-the-line self-cleaning i7+ for more.

In fact, Insider Picks’ VP of Commerce Breton Fischetti even goes as far as to say this:

“The Roomba is the single best apartment purchase I’ve made in the last couple of years. I set it to run a few times a week while I am at work, and I love getting the app notification that it’s finished cleaning. It makes me feel like I’ve done chores even though I haven’t, and I’m always shocked by how much stuff it picks up.

You’d think running it frequently would mean that it would always be empty but the amount of general dust that accumulates every day is always surprising. My allergies are better because of it. If you have a pet, like my brother, it’s even more impactful. He bought one after I showed him mine and loves it.”

See more Black Friday sales and deals