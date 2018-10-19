14 of Rory Gilmore’s most iconic outfits on ‘Gilmore Girls’

caption Throughout her years on the show, Rory Gilmore has debuted some iconic looks. source Warner Bros. Television

Fashion might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls.” Instead, you probably think about school, books, and, of course, coffee.

While Rory never focused much on fashion, she did wear some incredibly trendy signature outfits. She stuck to the basics and kept things simple, but as she grew up, her wardrobe grew with her.

Here are some of Rory Gilmore’s most iconic looks.

When she wore this gorgeous blue gown that totally captured Logan’s heart.

caption The color is stunning. source Warner Bros.

This powder blue gown that Logan purchased for Rory is breath-taking. While the outfit isn’t something Rory Gilmore typically wore, it’s still one of her best looks of the series.

When she spread major fall vibes with her giant cozy sweater.

caption She looked so cozy. source Warner Bros.

Rory was the epitome of fall before it even became a thing. This gigantic cable knit sweater looks ridiculously comfortable and cozy.

When she went to the school dance in this gorgeous dress that Lorelai made.

caption The off-the-shoulder look was glamorous. source Warner Bros.

This handmade gown fit the mood for prom.

When she went to cotillion and looked like a queen.

caption She looked very elegant. source Warner Bros.

Attending the event might have been a favor to her grandparents, but Rory really rocked this look. It was rare to see her in formalwear, but she really knew how to pull it off.

When she looked super sophisticated and chic in this Chanel-like blazer.

caption It’s a classic look. source Warner Bros.

In college, Rory was all about slim jeans and fitted blazers, and this outfit is a great example of it. She looks trendy and very put together in this Chanel-like blazer.

When she wore a mismatched cardigan and skirt.

caption She mixes fabrics and colors. source Warner Bros.

Some of Rory’s outfits were more chic and streamlined, and others were a little more mismatched. Take this one, which is one of the more conservative looks Rory wore while on a break from Yale.

When she really wanted to impress her grandpa on a golf outing.

caption The hat added some color. source Warner Bros.

It’s hard to forget the first time Rory hung out with her grandpa. Being Rory, she went all out to impress him with this golfing look.

When she danced in style in this red dress.

caption The polka dots are perfect. source Warner Bros.

So many things happened during this episode: Rory and Lorelai almost won the dancing competition in Stars Hollow, Rory tried to make Jess’s girlfriend jealous, and she got dumped for the first time. But, through it all, she wore this fantastic red polka-dot dress.

When she rocked this simple Rory outfit at the hospital.

caption The look seemed comfortable. source Warner Bros.

This was a classic Rory look – a cute but understated sweater and a pair of comfortable-looking jeans. It’s simple, but it really works.

When she wore this beautiful red coat and looked way more sophisticated than a high school student.

caption Lorelei’s coat is lovely, too. source Warner Bros.

Although Rory’s high school wardrobe was pretty much on point as to what a typical early-2000s teen would wear, this red coat and the kitten heels definitely made her look sophisticated.

When she was ready for winter in yet another red coat.

caption The jacket adds a pop of color. source Warner Bros.

Her winter style was quite cozy and fashionable. With a muted gray sweater, white scarf and bold red coat, she balances her look very well.

When she wore this blue jacket and red top and looked ready for Yale.

caption The colorful jacket is a nice touch. source Warner Bros.

Rory looked like the most put-together college student out there in this blue jacket, red blouse, and plaid skirt.

When she was fighting with Lorelai in this black dress and heels.

caption The back of the dress has lace detailing. source Warner Bros.

A big part of Rory’s wardrobe change happened when she was distancing herself from her mom, and this black dress is a prime example. The bow heels are a fun touch.

When she un-boxed a Birkin bag in her casual outfit.

caption She keeps her look very simple. source Warner Bros.

One of the most authentic things about Rory’s style is that it wasn’t centered around designer names and trends. When Logan bought her this designer Birkin bag, she didn’t even know what it was.

With a simple cardigan and white tank top, the outfit is distinctly Rory Gilmore.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.