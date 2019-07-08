Rose Lavelle’s elementary school shared an inspiring photo of the USWNT star when she was a young girl dressed up as Mia Hamm

caption Rose Lavelle celebrates during the Women’s World Cup final. source Brad Smith/isiphotos.com/Getty Images

The United States Women’s National Team dominated the Netherlands in the World Cup final to win the tournament for the second straight time.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle was a breakout star for the United States, scoring three goals over the course of the tournament including the game-sealing goal in the final.

After the final, Lavelle’s childhood school posted a picture from her youth when she had dressed up like her hero Mia Hamm for a school project.

Follow all of our Women’s World Cup coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The United States Women’s National Team won their second straight World Cup on Sunday, completing their dominant run through the tournament with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle was one of the breakout players of the World Cup for the United States, scoring three goals in the tournament including the game-sealing second goal in the final from an incredible individual effort.

ROSE. LAVELLE. ???????????? A beautiful solo effort doubles the @USWNT's lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/ToznvQiuxb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

After the match, St. Vincent Ferrer School, which Lavelle attended in her youth, celebrated her big win by posting a picture of the USWNT champion as a child, when she had dressed up as Mia Hamm as part of a school project.

“Once upon a time, this little girl dressed up as her hero, Mia Hamm, for a book sharing project,” the post read. “Today, this amazing woman won her own gold medal, wearing the number 16, as part of the United States National Women’s Team.”

The school also congratulated Lavelle on winning the Bronze Ball as the third best player in the tournament and praised her for being an inspiration to the next generation of women both on and off the field.

You can see the post below.

Rose Lavelle’s elementary school posted this on Facebook. So cool to see her empower the next generation of women ???????? pic.twitter.com/KhXXvOXdI3 — Vanessa Richardson (@Vanessa_WLWT) July 8, 2019

It’s no surprise that Hamm was an inspiration to Lavelle as a young soccer player. As one of the first superstars of American women’s soccer, Hamm was a part of the United States’ first two wins at the Women’s World Cup, serving as one of the leaders of the iconic 1999 team that won the tournament on home soil.

After her performance in France, don’t be surprised if the next generation of soccer stars grow up wanting to play like Rose Lavelle.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Soccer fans chant ‘F— Trump!’ during live Fox News segment at a bar in France after the Women’s World Cup final

Nike released an inspiring commercial celebrating USA’s Women’s World Cup win

Twitter is falling in love with Megan Rapinoe’s iconic goal celebration

Megan Rapinoe scored 2 goals to put the Americans through to the World Cup semifinal and now everyone wants her to be president