Roseanne Barr is defending an episode of ‘Roseanne’ that people are calling Islamophobic

source ABC

On Tuesday night’s episode of “Roseanne,” Roseanne thinks that her neighbors of Muslim descent are building a bomb.

The episode has multiple racially insensitive jokes that a Muslim American writer on Twitter called “dangerous.”

Roseanne Barr quickly came to the episode’s defense, saying that her show tells “real stories” about “real people.”

In the episode, called “Go Cubs,” Roseanne is spying on her Muslim neighbors because she is suspicious of them. “Did you see the crazy amount of fertilizer they got stacked up near their garage?” Roseanne asks. “That’s how they make bombs. What if this is a sleeper cell full of terrorists getting ready to blow up our neighborhood?” Roseanne also refers to the country her Muslim neighbors are probably from as “Talibanjistan.” They’re from Yemen.

People on social media were quick to criticize the racially insensitive and outdated jokes throughout the episode, including Thought Progress editor Elham Khatami, who is a Muslim American. “This is tired,” Khatami wrote on Twitter. “Roseanne thinking her Muslim neighbors are terrorists isn’t funny. Not even for a second. Muslims deal with that bigotry on a daily basis. And it’s dangerous.”

On Tuesday night, Barr defended the episode on Twitter, saying that her show is about “real issues and real people”:

i like to do TV episodes about REAL ISSUES & REAL PEOPLE. That's what I do. Next season will be even more current events-I will challenge every sacred cow in USA. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 8, 2018

Later in the episode, Roseanne goes to her Muslim neighbor’s house to use their WiFi, only to find out that the family isn’t much different than her own. Their WiFi password is “Go Cubs.”