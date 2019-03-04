Roseanne Barr mocked the #MeToo movement and people are outraged

caption NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Roseanne Barr Visits ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on April 30, 2018 in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Roseanne Barr spoke about the #MeToo movement on “The Candace Owens Show” on Sunday.

Barr suggested that women who accused men of sexual misconduct as part of the #MeToo movement were “pretending” they didn’t go to men’s hotel rooms “to trade sexual favors for money.”

The #MeToo movement was started by Tarana Burke in 2006 to support victims of sexual violence.

Barr’s eponymous TV show “Roseanne” was canceled last May after she tweeted racist comments about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne Barr mocked women have accused Hollywood men of sexual misconduct as part of the #MeToo movement by saying they’re “pretending” during an interview with Conservative commentator Candace Owens.

In an interview on “The Candace Owens Show” on Sunday, Barr discussed #MeToo movement with the host and said she disagreed when someone recently suggested to her that “[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago.”

“They’re pretending they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” Barr said.

She added: “Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me, you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a ho.”

Barr’s comments were criticized by viewers on Twitter.

@therealroseanne We are not ho’s bc we didn’t act the way you think we should have acted. Sometimes you simply don’t know what to do. No one prepares you for these situations. No one tells you that someone that looks normal can turn into a creep.#metoo pic.twitter.com/ZzTdxZZJtv — Stephtastrophe (@StephFranek) March 4, 2019

Roseanne Barr and Candace Owens in the same room?? You just need Ann Coulter and Judge Janine to complete the Four Hoarse Women of the Conservative Apocalypse. Crazy, Unhinged, Ignorant & Shrew …testing the quality of our mute buttons and noise cancelling ear plugs. https://t.co/MqFaUZ91Yu — Bubba Ganoosh (@ItsBubbaGanoosh) March 4, 2019

@therealroseanne Roseanne, like @RealJamesWoods is lost in the world of QAnon, Breitbart and Fox "news" conspiracy propaganda. Neither are getting facts or the truth, only what Trump et al, want them to see and believe. And, their innate characters make them easy to manipulate. https://t.co/MzFn6CQVSU — PJLSAN (@pjlsan2012) March 4, 2019

At this point Roseanne Barr is irrelevant and should be ignored. https://t.co/XNviUTpQla — Sandy Ivanhoe (@MsIvanhoe) March 4, 2019

Maybe stop asking Roseanne Barr questions. Who cares what that human sarlacc pit thinks? — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) March 4, 2019

Actor Anthony Anderson told TMZ that he things “some people need help” after he heard about Barr’s interview with Owens.

The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke in 2006 to support survivors of sexual violence.

It spread on Twitter in 2017 when people used the hashtag to start a conversation in the wake of Harvey Weinstein being accused of sexual misconduct.

Barr and Owens also mentioned California Sen. Kamala Harris and Christine Blasey Ford in the hour-long interview.

Barr called Harris “Kama Sutra Harris,” and suggested that she “slept her way to the bottom,” referring to the senator’s previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

“There was a time as a feminist where we don’t do that, we have respect for ourselves and we stick together, but that all went to hell, too,” she said.

Barr said Ford – who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s, when they were teenagers – “should be in prison.”

The comedian’s eponymous ABC show “Roseanne” was canceled last May after she tweeted racist comments about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

She told Owens she wants to get back into stand-up comedy.

“I’m going to tell people what in the hell I think of them, I’m gonna tell women [they’re] nothing but hos, I’m going to tell the men, ‘Why are you letting women do this to you?'” she said.

A spokesperson for #MeToo told INSIDER that the organization does not have a comment on what Barr said.