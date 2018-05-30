Roseanne returns to Twitter hours after quitting Twitter over a racist tweet that got her sitcom canceled

Hours after comedian Roseanne Barr apologized for a racist tweet and said she was leaving Twitter, Barr was back on Twitter, publishing and retweeting controversial remarks.

Barr apologized again for her most-recent tweets.

Hours after comedian Roseanne Barr apologized for a racist tweet in which she likened a former adviser of President Barack Obama to an ape on Tuesday, Barr returned to Twitter to share more controversial comments.

Barr’s tweets stoked controversy after she said Valerie Jarrett, a black woman born in Iran, looked like a combination of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Barr’s derogatory remarks were widely criticized and prompted ABC to cancel her eponymous hit show. On Tuesday afternoon, Barr apologized for the tweet and said she was “leaving Twitter.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr said in a tweet. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

But despite her apology, Barr continued to publish controversial tweets hours later, including a doctored politically-charged image and another reference to Jarrett’s ethnic background.

Roseanne just retweeted this tweet which has a doctored photo of @WhoopiGoldberg The real image is on the right pic.twitter.com/b2OazIW7SY — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) May 30, 2018

i thought she was saudi — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Following the public backlash, Barr issued another apology to Jarrett and acknowledged an image she retweeted was fake: “I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology!”

On Tuesday evening, Barr reached out to her supporters and lamented over her show’s cancellation: “Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” Barr said.

Barr’s tweets typically range from politically divisive imagery, to racist tropes, to promoting conspiracy theories – prompting criticism from both sides of the mainstream political spectrum.

“Roseanne,” a revival of the 90s show that aired for nine seasons, premiered in a two-episode show to 18 million viewers in March. The show began losing viewers as the season progressed, with one estimate showing a 43% decline in viewership.

“It’s over,” Barr said in response to a supporter. “I am moving on.”