Roseanne Barr said she was sorry — but then went on a Twitter spree deflecting blame from the racist comment that got her show canceled

Roseanne Barr went on a tweetstorm Tuesday night after ABC canceled the “Roseanne” reboot.

Barr said Tuesday morning that she was leaving Twitter, but she continued to tweet and retweet throughout the night.

The retweets included right-wing Twitter pages and pundits defending her after her racist remark.

ABC may have canceled its “Roseanne” reboot on Tuesday over one of Roseanne Barr’s tweets, but that didn’t stop Barr from tweeting throughout the night.

Barr earlier Tuesday sent out a tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, to an ape: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Jarrett is a black woman born in Iran.

Barr tweeted an apology Tuesday morning: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

But by Wednesday morning, after Barr had said she was leaving Twitter and after ABC then pulled the plug on Barr’s show, her Twitter account was littered with retweets from fans, far-right Twitter pages, and conservative pundits defending her following the racist remark.

Barr at one point sent out a tweet seeming to ask her followers to back off: “Hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more.”

But both before and after that tweet, Barr also retweeted Twitter users who defended her:

This man wouldn’t last a day on Twitter pic.twitter.com/eyOBrq4dvY — Jack Posobiec???????? (@JackPosobiec) May 30, 2018

I look like a monkey. Why? My DNA is 96% similar to a monkey's. It makes scientific sense. But due to emotions, double standards & feelings science is cancelled this year. There are 5,000 genders & if you don't agree with me you're a racist xenophobe. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 30, 2018

Did Jarrett die? Did every black American die? My guess is Roseanne didn't know Jarrett is black. I didn't. https://t.co/NvnF7In5IP — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) May 30, 2018

What upset me. Roseanne has stuck up for folks from all back grounds. Her fans know she not a racist. Her tweet was stupid but I have heard worst from other comics. The hypocrisy is chilling and discusting — Mark (@texm98) May 29, 2018

She replied to the television and radio host David Pakman and called him a “bully” while defending her claim that Ambien caused her racist tweet.

no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She also referred to several people as “bigots” for calling her out.

I'm a Jew making fun of Hitler, bigot. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

I'm a Jew, bigot — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She responded to her costar Sara Gilbert’s tweet describing Barr’s tweet about Jarrett as “abhorrent.”

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

But then she said she understood Gilbert’s position and was just “shocked.”

no, I understand her position and why she said what she said. i forgive her. It just shocked me a bit, but I indeed fucked up. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She also called out Wanda Sykes for quitting the show before ABC canceled it, and she called out her costar Michael Fishman, who she said threw her under the bus.

her tweet made ABC very nervous and they cancelled the show. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also tweeted a defense of President Donald Trump, saying she “feels bad” for him in response to a tweet that called Gilbert “ungrateful” and “disloyal.”

i feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also retweeted a claim by Herman Cain on a Fox Business program that ABC was “looking for a reason to cancel” the show because the network’s executives “didn’t like the fact that her conservative defense of certain things was so popular.”

ABC executives have said the “Roseanne” revival was a direct result of Trump’s election and part of the network’s strategy to attract conservatives. And while ratings slightly decreased since the reboot’s premiere in March, it was still the most popular scripted show of the year.

. @THEHermanCain on ABC canceling #Roseanne: “I believe they were looking for a reason to cancel #Roseanne and here's why. Even though the show was a ratings success, forces within ABC didn't like the fact that her conservative defense of certain things was so popular." pic.twitter.com/WPe65CZjo2 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) May 29, 2018

Barr also seemed to be deflecting attention from her own remarks with a series of retweets that called out other personalities.

When Trevor Noah's anti-Semitic tweets came to light, @DonLemon_CNN collected a panel of comedians who reassured us that this is just what comedians do. Tonight Don fetes Roseanne's punishment as justice incarnate. What's with the double standard, @CNN? — Spinoza's rose (@Spinozasrose) May 30, 2018

He admitted 2 stealing jewelry from the Jews as they were being taken into custody he has no remorse hes even said so I dont understand this guy n anyone who sticks up for him deserves the backlash that Roseanne is getting but no give it 2 the sacrificial conservative celebrity — Cheryl Cooks (@CeJayC) May 30, 2018

And then there is this person who clearly knows Carson is black and has a large following. You had no idea VJ had any black blood. Most of us did nt. U made a political joke that fell flat bcuz of their ignorance about her. pic.twitter.com/bPLGdqwT1W — bapartofmylife (@bapartofmylife) May 30, 2018

Barr got into other political issues during her tweetstorm as well, such as the controversy surrounding photos of locked-up immigrant children.

The former Obama staffer Jon Favreau accidentally attributed photos of the children to Trump’s administration, but the photos were actually from 2014. Favreau apologized on Twitter for the mistake.

That didn’t stop Barr from retweeting a Breitbart article on the topic.

Journalists blame Trump for photos of Obama's detention centers… https://t.co/nDNG5jTGAI — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) May 28, 2018

And she took part in the NFL controversy by retweeting the conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Interesting to see the crossover between people who thought the NFL banning kneeling for the anthem was a First Amendment debacle, but think ABC didn't raise any First Amendment issues by firing Roseanne. (/1) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 29, 2018

She also retweeted numerous tweets about the Palestinian bombing of Israel on Tuesday.

Palestine/Hamas launched 27 rockets in Israel today. One of those rockets hit an Israeli Kindergarten. Palestine. Does. Not. Want. Peace. The silence of the UN is sickening. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 29, 2018

Thousands of Israelis under fire from Gazan rockets and mortars; Israeli air strikes in response. The amount of coverage in @thetimes? NOTHING. Not one report. Isn't this newsworthy?! — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2018

To cap it off, she retweeted Charlie Sheen, who joked that “Two and a Half Men” should make a comeback.