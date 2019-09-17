THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Roseanne’ 31 years later

caption The cast of season 2 of “The Conners.” source ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

A second season of “The Conners” premieres Tuesday, September 24 on ABC.

Barr was killed off the series after the “Roseanne” revival was canceled last spring.

Insider takes a look back at how the cast has changed over 31 years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Roseanne” was rebooted in spring 2018 and became the year’s most-watched show.

Last May, ABC canceled its successful revival after Roseanne Barr compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. The network later announced “The Conners” with the entire cast returning, except Barr. A second season debuts Tuesday, September 24 on the network.

“Rosanne” made its mark on TV history for highlighting blue-collar working families realistically through the Conner family’s struggles with poverty, obesity, and employment. During the ’90s, the series was progressive for its brash and bold way of tackling current topics and sexuality. When the show returned, it didn’t shy away from Trump, politics, and healthcare.

Before the Conners return to our living rooms again, take a look back at how the actors have changed since the original show debuted in October 1988.

THEN: Roseanne Barr played the outspoken matriarch of the Conner family, also named Roseanne.

caption Roseanne on an early season one episode of the series. source ABC

Roseanne has always been loud, proud, and not afraid to tell it how it is. During the original nine-season run, the show revolved around her relationship with her sister Jackie, the ups and downs of her marriage, and the couple’s children.

Throughout the series, she struggled with obesity, poverty, and holding several different jobs as a waitress and fast-food employee before eventually co-owning a restaurant with her sister.

NOW: One of the top moms of comedy, the 66 year old was killed off her series after it was rebooted.

After “Roseanne” was canceled, her character was written off of “The Conners” due to an opiod overdose. Her drug addiction was hinted at on the “Roseanne” revival.

Read more: Roseanne Barr reacts to ‘The Conners’ premiere without her: ‘This was a choice the network did not have to make’

THEN: John Goodman was Roseanne’s laid-back contractor husband, Dan Conner.

caption John Goodman in a season one episode of “Roseanne.” source ABC

Dan eventually opened a motorcycle shop later on the show.

He was originally killed off the series at the show’s end after it was revealed he suffered a heart attack at Darlene and David’s wedding.

NOW: Goodman has slimmed down a lot. And he has voiced some beloved characters in Disney movies, including “Monsters, Inc.” and “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

caption John Goodman is 67. source ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

In 2016, Goodman appeared in “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Kong: Skull Island.”

Dan spent much of the last season of “The Conners” trying to move past Roseanne’s unexpected death. Near the end of the season, he found himself flirting with a bartender, Louise (played by Katey Sagal), who was an old high school friend. Dan eventually turned down Louise, but the two seemed awfully chummy.

THEN: Arnie Thomas was Dan’s poker pal played by Tom Arnold.

caption Tom Arnold first appears on season two, episode six of “Roseanne,” as seen above. source ABC

At one point on the show, Arnie claimed to be abducted by aliens. That later comes to fruition in the season four finale.

NOW: You’ve probably seen Arnold in a range of movies and TV shows from “True Lies” to “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Arnold has not appeared on the revival.

THEN: Sandra Bernhard played Roseanne’s friend and Arnie’s wife, Nancy Bartlett.

caption Nancy first appeared in season four of the show. source ABC

After Arnie leaves her, Nancy comes out as bisexual on the show. Jackie, Roseanne, and Nancy later open a diner called The Lanford Lunchbox together.

NOW: You’ve probably seen the comedienne on shows including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Switched at Birth,” and “2 Broke Girls.”

caption Sandra Bernhard at the 42nd Annual Gracie Awards in June 2017. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bernhard appeared on one episode of the “Roseanne” revival. She currently stars on FX’s “Pose.”

THEN: Laurie Metcalf starred as Roseanne’s loyal younger sister Jackie.

caption Laurie Metcalf in a season one episode of “Roseanne.” source ABC

Jackie rotates through several jobs including a police officer and truck driver. On season five, she gives birth to a son, Andy.

NOW: Since “Roseanne,” Metcalf has appeared on everything from the “Toy Story” movies to “The Big Bang Theory.”

caption Metcalf described herself as a “nasty woman” when the show returned. source ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Most recently, she appeared in “Toy Story 4” and starred in highly-acclaimed “Lady Bird,” for which she received a Golden Globe nod.

Jackie made it clear that she isn’t a Trump supporter on the revival. On the “Roseanne” revival, her views clashed with her sister Roseanne’s, who voted for Trump.

On “The Conners,” Jackie got involved in a new relationship with a man who was using her for her apartment and money. Jackie finally dumped him by the end of the season when she realized he was cheating on her and that she needed to find some direction in her life.

THEN: Lecy Goranson played Roseanne’s oldest over-achiever daughter, Becky, for several seasons.

caption Lecy Goranson on the first season of “Roseanne.” source ABC

Goranson played Becky for the show’s first five seasons and season eight.

NOW: Goranson has appeared in a few roles since her time on “Roseanne,” including “Boys Don’t Cry,” and she was on an episode of “Inside Amy Schumer.”

caption Lecy Goranson is 45. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Goranson reprised her role as the original Becky when “Roseanne” returned.

After struggling with the idea of getting pregnant, Becky found out she was with child near the season’s end. Becky instantly quit drinking and is trying to get her life together. The only problem is that the father of the baby, her coworker Emilio, was deported at the season’s end in an ICE raid.

THEN: Sarah Chalke took over the role of Becky for several seasons and then through the end of the show.

caption Becky on season six of “Roseanne.” source ABC

Chalke played Becky during seasons six and seven, some episodes of season eight, and the show’s final ninth season.

NOW: Chalke had big roles on two other popular shows. She played one of Ted’s girlfriends on CBS’s “How I Met Your Mother” and Dr. Elliot Reid on “Scrubs.”

caption Sarah Chalke is 43. source ABC/Image Group LA

You may not have realized it, but she also voices Beth on Adult Swim’s hit comedy series “Rick and Morty.”

Chalke returned to “Roseanne,” but she didn’t play Becky this time around. Instead, she played Andrea, a woman who asks Becky (Goranson) to act as her surrogate, which later falls apart.

THEN: Becky’s biker boyfriend and eventual husband Mark Healy was played by Glenn Quinn.

caption Glenn Quinn’s first appearance as Mark was on season three, episode six. source ABC

Mark is initially introduced as a bad boy, but eventually warms up to the Conners and even works at Dan’s bike shop as a mechanic. He eventually elopes with Becky.

NOW: The Irish actor died in December 2002. He had landed a role on the WB’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” spin-off “Angel” as Allen Doyle and had dated Gwyneth Paltrow.

caption Quinn on “Angel.” He died at the age of 32. source Getty Images/WB

Quinn died of an accidental heroin overdose.

Mark wasn’t recast. The revival honored Quinn’s death by naming one of Darlene and David’s children after Mark, a decision that stars Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert made together.

On an emotional episode, Becky reveals she and Mark were planning to have a family. The show has yet to reveal how Mark’s character died on the show. It’s unclear whether or not it will be written in.

Read more: ‘Roseanne’ finally addresses a big character’s death with a tribute on an emotional episode

THEN: Sara Gilbert played Roseanne’s tomboyish and sarcastic daughter Darlene.

caption Sara Gilbert on the first season of “Roseanne.” source ABC

Darlene eventually becomes a writer and marries David (Johnny Galecki) on the show and the two have a daughter, Harris.

On the series finale, Roseanne reveals Darlene was actually the one dating Mark in real life.

NOW: Gilbert has also appeared on “The Big Bang Theory,” but you probably saw her most on CBS’s daytime talk show “The Talk.”

caption Sarah Gilbert is one of the revival’s executive producers. source ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

On the revival, Darlene has two children, Harris and Mark.

Gilbert left “The Talk” after nine seasons in August. She said she didn’t have enough time for her three kids between her responsibilities with the CBS show and while starring and producing “The Conners.”

On the first season of “The Conners,” Darlene and David decided to get officially divorced and Darlene started a relationship with her new boss Ben. He then asks Darlene and the kids to move to Chicago with him. While everything seemed like it was on the up and up for Darlene, she has some unexpected complications to deal with from David next season.

THEN: Johnny Galecki played Mark’s younger brother, and Darlene’s future husband, David.

caption David was meek and polite, in direct contrast to his older brother Mark. source ABC

He first appeared on season four’s 14th episode where he introduced himself as Kevin, the original name of the character.

NOW: Galecki is best known for CBS’s hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which recently wrapped up its final season.

Galecki has also appeared on “Entourage” and ABC’s canceled comedy “Hope & Faith.”

He only appeared on one episode of the “Roseanne” reboot because of his “Big Bang Theory” commitments, but returned for more episodes of “The Conners.” On the “Roseanne” revival, it was revealed that David and Darlene were separated.

David revealed he abandoned Darlene and his kids not only to build homes for underprivileged people in third-world countries, but because he didn’t know how to handle Mark’s death.

“The truth is, I left because my brother died and I was overwhelmed with all the responsibility, and I just ran. Once I was out there, I was ashamed,” David told Darlene.

David returned for “The Conners” with a new girlfriend, Blue (Juliette Lewis). At the end of the season, David dumps Blue and tells Darlene he wants to get back together. Now, Darlene is questioning whether or not to move to Chicago with her boyfriend Ben.

Read more: ‘Roseanne’ just explained the heartbreaking reason why David has been absent

THEN: Michael Fishman was Roseanne’s youngest son, D.J.

caption Michael Fishman during the show’s first season. source ABC

He replaced Sal Barone after one episode to play the Conner son.

NOW: Fishman is all grown up. The 37-year-old actor appeared on an episode of “Seinfeld” and briefly in “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”

caption Fishman will return on the “Roseanne” revival in March. source ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Since the revival, D.J. has retired from the military and is married to a woman in the military named Geena. The two have a daughter named Mary.

THEN: Estelle Parsons appeared on the show as Jackie and Roseanne’s often-nagging mother Beverly.

caption Estelle Parsons on the first season of the show. source ABC

The usually conservative character surprised her daughters during the series’ final season when she came out as gay. Roseanne later reveals that it was Jackie who was actually gay, and not her mother.

NOW: Parsons has continued to appear on TV series including “Frasier,” “The Good Wife,” and Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

caption Estelle Parsons at the 68th annual Tony Awards in 2014. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The actress reprised her role on “Roseanne” for two episodes and appeared on the premiere of “The Conners” as the family mourned Roseanne’s death.