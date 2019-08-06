Tinder’s former marketing chief is suing the firm, claiming its ex-CEO groped and kissed her without consent

caption Rosette Pambakian, Tinder’s former marketing chief. source About Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.

Tinder’s former marketing chief, Rosette Pambakian, is suing the company, claiming she was sexually assaulted by its then-CEO Gregory Blatt in 2016.

Pambakian claims she was groped and kissed by Blatt against without consent in a hotel room following a company party.

The legal action is separate from a $2 billion lawsuit Pambakian co-filed last year in which she claimed that IAC purposely undervalued Tinder.

Mandy Ginsberg, the CEO of Tinder’s parent company Match, said the incident was “thoroughly investigated” by the board, which concluded that “no sexual harassment occurred.”

Tinder’s former marketing and communications chief Rosette Pambakian is suing the dating app, claiming she was sexually assaulted by its ex-CEO.

A lawsuit filed Monday in the Los Angeles Superior Court claimed that Rosette Pambakian was fired from her as marketing vice president last year after complaining about the alleged December 2016 incident.

Pambakian said Gregory Blatt, who was then the CEO of Match Group and Tinder, made a lewd overture to her at a company party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles. She says he later groped and kissed her without consent in front of two witnesses.

The lawsuit claimed that Blatt told Pambakian at the party that he got “hard every time I look at you,” and then said: “Let’s get out of here.”

Pambakian said she left the party and went to a colleague’s hotel room with another coworker. Later in the evening, the lawsuit says Blatt visited the hotel room. Pambakian claimed that in the hotel room, he assaulted her in view of her two colleagues, described as “subordinates.”

“Defendant Blatt then began forcibly groping Plaintiff’s breasts and upper thighs, and kissing her shoulders, neck and chest-all without Plaintiff’s consent,” the lawsuit said.

Pambakian’s lawyers said Match’s owner, InterActiveCorp (IAC), which is controlled by media mogul Barry Diller, conducted a sham investigation which concluded that the behavior was “consensual.”

A Match spokesperson sent Business Insider a letter CEO Mandy Ginsberg wrote to Pambakian a few months ago. Within the message, Ginsberg said the incident was “thoroughly investigated” by the board, which concluded that “no sexual harassment occurred.”

She added: “I was not the CEO at the time, but I know that you were interviewed on at least two separate occasions and you never alleged sexual harassment.”

Tinder declined to comment when approached by CNBC. Blatt could not be reached for comment.

The legal action is separate from a $2 billion lawsuit Pambakian co-filed last year. Along with nine other current and former Tinder staff, she claimed that IAC purposely undervalued Tinder to reduce the amount it had to pay out in early employee options.

It was in this lawsuit that her sexual assault claims against Blatt first surfaced.