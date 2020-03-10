The Rosewood Bermuda is like joining your own vacation country club with access to multiple pools, a golf course, tennis courts, and a private beach — but be aware it’s not a beachfront hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Rosewood Bermuda is a luxury hotel set on a sprawling property that features access to a golf course, tennis courts, private beach club, and more.

There are 88 rooms, suites, and residences to choose from and even the entry-level rooms, which start at around $550 are incredibly spacious with 500 square feet.

I spent the night in a mid-tier Ocean View King Room and found it well worth the extra $95 over a standard room with views that bring a real wow-factor. Be aware that this is not a beachfront property.

If you have commitment problems trying to decide between the wide array of on-site activities offered at an all-inclusive resort or wanting the freedom to explore and eat as you please, the Rosewood Bermuda deserves your attention.

The 88-room hotel feels like joining a country club with multiple pools, restaurants and bars, a gym, spa, 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, and a private beach club.

If you do feel like getting off property to explore the rest of Bermuda, the hotel is in a great location just a few minutes away from tourist favorites like Crystal Cave and The Swizzle Inn. The downtown area of Hamilton is a 15-minute drive and many of the island’s best beaches are about 25-minutes away.

While even the entry-level rooms are incredibly spacious, there are also multi-bedroom suites and residences with full kitchens available for larger groups and families.

However, you should know that if the beach is your number one priority, this is not a beachfront hotel. You’ll have to take a very long walk or hop on a shuttle or golf cart to access the hotel’s private stretch of beach. What you’ll find instead is elegant decor that still embraces its island location and stunning views of the North Atlantic Ocean’s turquoise waters.

I stayed in an Ocean View King Room, which starts at $645 and is one step above their entry-level Harbour View and Superior rooms, which begin at $550 per night in low season.

I thought it was well worth spending extra to have a room with a view. My room was offered at a discounted media rate, but entry-level rooms here typically start around $550 during the low season, and rise to $1,395 during the most popular summer months. While that may seem pricey, keep in mind that Bermuda is a resort island where tourists outnumber locals. There are certainly cheaper hotels to be found, but similar luxury properties like The Loren at Pink Beach and The Hamilton Princess also rise into the $1,000+ range for comparably sized rooms and views.

Rosewood Bermuda is not a casual, budget stay. Rather, it’s for those who view their resort as a destination and want access to a plethora of activities and upscale amenities.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Rosewood Bermuda.

caption View of the Rosewood Bermuda from the Castle Harbor. source Courtesy of Rosewood Bermuda

Located on a hillside in Tucker’s Town, Rosewood Bermuda hotel is an easy 10-minute drive from the Bermuda airport.

My fiance and I took a late evening flight from New York on a Friday, so we didn’t get a chance to really lay eyes on the island or the property until the next morning. But even in the dark, I had a sense of just how large the hotel was since it took several minutes from driving through two stone pillars that declared you were now at the Rosewood, to actually pull into the lobby driveway.

caption The lobby mixed stately modern decor with a laid-back island vibe. source Courtesy of the Rosewood Bermuda

The doorman quickly offered to grab our bags and handed us water bottles before leading us to the check-in area. I noticed right away that the lobby struck an impressive balance between stately, elegant decor and a more tropical island atmosphere. Marble coffee tables were mixed alongside china vases and oversized metal chandeliers with colorful patterned pillows and fresh flowers.

Even though I arrived close to 11 p.m., the check-in staff was friendly and waiting at the desk. We were the only ones there so the process was quick and soon I was in the elevator heading up two floors to my room.

caption The room was incredibly spacious with ocean views. source Courtesy of the Rosewood Bermuda

I was impressed right away with the sheer size of the Ocean View King room with 600 square feet, which is just a bit more than standard rooms that come with 500 square feet.

While putting my stuff away, I noticed that the staff had kindly left the in-room dining menu open to their late-night menu in case we were hungry. We skipped the dining options but did enjoy mixing up a Dark ‘n’ Stormy cocktail (one of the island’s signature drinks) using the local rum and ginger ale supplied in the minibar as a nightcap before bed.

caption The view from my balcony was nothing short of spectacular. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The real wow-factor came the next morning when I pulled back the blackout curtains and stepped onto my balcony through white French doors. The views were spectacular, framing the hotel’s pools dotted by blue cabanas that matched the color of the ocean just beyond. A warm island breeze floated through and carried away my New York stress, leaving me ready to embrace island time and enjoy a relaxing weekend.

The balcony was large, complete with white-cushioned chairs, a small table, and a longer bench for stretching out on the side. Unlike some properties I’ve been to, the balcony also had a full wall between ours and the next so privacy wasn’t an issue.

Back inside, the room was more than enough room for two people. My fiance even incredulously asked if I was sure this wasn’t a suite.

We slept well here, and the bed was quite comfortable with a navy blue upholstered bench resting at the end where I kept my suitcase.

A large flat-screen TV hung over a long marble countertop opposite the bed. At the end were modern iron shelves that acted as their version of a minibar and held a coffee maker, a china teapot and matching cups, an assortment of decor such as seashells and books, and a few beverage options, including the local rum we tried. The coffee and tea were free, while the other beverages were not. A small round, tiled table with fresh flowers in a glass vase and two chairs rounded out the sophisticated room.

The bathroom was also huge and felt extra airy thanks to the all-white tiling and fixtures. It featured two separate sinks, a roomy standing shower, a separate small room for the toilet, and, my personal favorite feature, a deep, claw-footed soaking tub.

While the bathroom did have a standard door for entry from the room’s hallway, it also had two sliding doors behind the tub so one wall could effectively be opened and joined with the main room. This was a strange touch since I’m not sure who would really want or need these doors open while getting ready. Because the sinks were separate with no countertop between them, I had trouble finding space to put all my toiletries. On my second evening, I tried out the tub and enjoyed the added detail of the wooden bathtub tray to comfortably read while soaking.

I stayed in a mid-tier room option to ensure I would have a king bed and great ocean views and was happy with my choice. You can stay in an entry-level Superior or Harbor View room to save a little money, but I found the views to be one of the best parts of my stay and found it to be worth the extra $95.

One other option if you have your heart set on views, but don’t mind a slightly smaller room and bed is to opt for the Ocean View Queen Room starting at the lower $550 rate. Your room will still be plenty spacious since even the queen rooms are 500-square feet.

On the flip side, if you want even more space, you can also choose from several multi-bedroom suites and residences.

caption The heated outdoor pool features comfy lounge chairs and ocean views. source Courtesy of the Rosewood Bermuda

One of the best reasons to stay at the Rosewood Bermuda is the wide array of on-site amenities available for guests, though it comes at a slight cost.

There’s a daily resort fee of $24 per person per day during low season, and $30 during high season. The fee includes a welcome drink during standard check-in hours, shuttle service when it’s in season, Wi-Fi, spirit tastings, weekly golf and tennis clinics (plus access to the driving range and tennis equipment rentals), weekly fitness classes, and property nature tours. During the summer it also includes a weekly cocktail cruise, a manager’s cocktail reception, non-motorized water sports, and the kids’ club. With so much covered, I didn’t feel bad having it tacked on to my bill.

The pool our room overlooked was not heated year-round so no one used it during our stay. Sadly, 70-degree weather was too chilly to go for a dip. However, there was a second large pool that was heated year-round just past the lush back lawn and a bubbling fountain. Blue lounge chairs rested around the edge of the pool under white umbrellas that offered relief from the blazing sun.

So many guests splayed out around the heated pool that it was hard for us to find a spot to sit down at first. I imagine it would be even more packed during the high season. Beach towels were supplied on all the chairs and there was poolside food and beverage service. Though, it took so long for anyone to come over that my fiance ended up just chasing the waiter down to order a very expensive burger and spiked punch.

caption The hotel sits on an 18-hole golf course guests have access to use. source Courtesy of the Rosewood Bermuda

While I did not golf, the hotel sits directly on the 18-hole Tucker’s Point Golf Course and guests can book a tee time or even a lesson during their stay for an additional cost.

Despite not picking up any clubs, I still enjoyed the golf-course views and the more secluded atmosphere it created.

Similarly, the property also had several tennis courts and a partnership with Cliff Drysdale Tennis for extensive programming from kids’ clinics to lesson packages. Although tennis equipment rental and general play was included in the resort fee, more extensive lessons and programs costed extra.

caption We had the private beach all to ourselves. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The hotel is not located directly on the beach. We did have access to the private Tucker’s Side Beach Club, which was a picturesque, but small, stretch of pink-tinted sand. You can walk there, but be warned that it’s a couple miles away and will take a long time. During the summer season they have a shuttle, but when we visited it was not in operation, which was disappointing.

We instead opted to take our rented Twizy, a small electric vehicle popular with tourists, to get there in a matter of minutes. You can also rent a golf cart for $30 per day as another option. We did make one wrong turn on the small roads, so make sure to ask for directions.

The Beach Club itself wasn’t open during the off season so we weren’t able to try lounge chair service or any food, but we did have the beach all to ourselves and enjoyed taking off our shoes and relaxing alone on the soft sands before dinner.

caption A shrimp pasta dish I sampled at the Island Brasserie restaurant. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The hotel has two main options for dinner. All the food was incredibly expensive, but that’s true across the entire island since nearly everything has to be imported.

That said, I found the Sul Verde Italian restaurant worth the high price as opposed to the signature Island Brasserie restaurant, where the food was underwhelming and even slightly overcooked. Though truthfully, by far the two best meals I had over the weekend took place off-property.

The Island Brasserie restaurant is also where breakfast is served (not included in the room rate), and you have the option to dine inside or out on the terrace. The terrace is a lovely option if you don’t want to pay room service fees to eat on your private balcony, but still want to dine with a view. I recommend The Bermuda Benedict as particularly delicious.

caption The cozy Conservatory Bar & Lounge was ideal for afternoon cocktails. source Courtesy of the Rosewood Bermuda

We also spent part of one afternoon sipping cocktails at the Conservatory Bar & Lounge, which was an elegant but cozy space with black-and-white tiled flooring, comfortable couches for reclining, and a fireplace. The bartender even served me an off-menu grapefruit spritz that he recommended based on my tastes.

The bar was crowded enough to be lively without feeling cramped. They do weekly gin, rum, or tequila tastings, included in the resort fee, and have an afternoon tea menu, too.

caption The eerily cool Crystal Cave was well worth the visit. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The Rosewood Bermuda is a short 5-minute drive from the otherworldly Crystal and Fantasy Caves, which are well worth a visit to see the maze of stalactites that hang from the cave ceilings and reflect off the crystal clear waters below.

Just across the street from the caves’ entrance is the iconic Swizzle Inn, the oldest pub on the island and the creator of the Rum Swizzle, the national drink of Bermuda.

Most restaurants and boutiques are found in Hamilton, which is roughly 20-minutes away. Those in the market for kitschy but cute souvenirs will want to stop in at The Island Shop, and you can also find the Bermuda Aquarium, Natural History Museum and Zoo here, as well as the interactive Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute. I had particularly exceptional, though still expensive meals in Hamilton at Barracuda Grill and Devil’s Isle Cafe.

Of course, Bermuda is famous for its pink-sand beaches so you’ll definitely want to spend a day sunning yourself and playing in the turquoise waters. My particular favorites were Horseshoe Bay Beach and Warwick Long Bay.

The Rosewood Bermuda has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor and an 8.4 out of 10 on Booking.com, earning especially high ratings for comfort and location with many guests that praise the incredible views.

People loved the size of the rooms and the tasteful decor. One reviewer said, “the rooms and bathrooms were elegant, spacious, and well-appointed. The beds plush and extremely comfortable.” Another reviewer raved, “we enjoyed every minute. The staff were courteous and hospitable. Our only regret was we didn’t plan a longer stay but we will be back.”

There are mixed reviews on the staff with some saying the service was exceptional, while others had severe complaints about their rooms not being made up, arranged transportation and tours falling through, and it taking hours to resolve problems.

Many other reviewers echoed my own feelings that the food on property was not worth the price and you’re better off spending your money at other restaurants. One reviewer also pointed out that the property had problems with accessibility, saying it is “poorly equipped for young children and anyone who cannot climb 2-3 flights of stairs multiple times a day.”

Who stays here: Sophisticated travelers who are looking for an elegant and elevated stay. There’s a healthy mix of clientele, including stylish young couples, retired couples sporting their best resort wear, and young families who appreciate all the activities available.

We like: The island chic decor strikes the perfect balance between elevated luxury and a fun, beachy vibe.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The incredible views observed from the large balconies. Definitely pay a little extra for an ocean view room to take full advantage of the property’s location.

We think you should know: As noted, while you have access to a private beach, it’s a trek from the hotel rooms in off season when there is no shuttle. If you dream of waking up and walking out your door directly onto the sand, this isn’t the spot for you.

We’d do this differently next time: I would take advantage of more of the facilities and activities offered like the tennis courts and the spirit tastings. After all, I ended up paying for them anyway in the resort fee but didn’t fully use them.

The Rosewood Bermuda is an upscale hotel that caters to a sophisticated crowd of resort goers looking for a more active beach vacation. The sprawling property and range of amenities makes it a secluded retreat where everything from tea time to tee time is easily accessible.

It’s not a beachfront hotel, instead using its setback location to make views the star of the show. There are certainly cheaper options to choose from on Bermuda, but if you’re seeking an upscale hotel with spacious rooms and plenty to do even if you don’t leave the property, the Rosewood Bermuda is a great option.