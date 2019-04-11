Rosmah charged again for alleged RM5 million bribe

Rosmah Mansor Berita Harian

The wife of Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak has been charged for the second time over an alleged RM5 million (US$1.22 million) bribe.

Rosmah Mansor, 67, is accused of receiving the bribe from a managing director of engineering and construction firm Jepak Holdings, through her aide Rizal Mansor in 2016.

According to The Star, the alleged bribe was for a solar hybrid project for Sarawak’s rural schools.

The former first lady pleaded not guilty to the charge while in court on Wednesday (April 10), New Straits Times said.

If convicted, Rosmah faces up to 20 years in jail, and a fine no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The Star reported that the judged allowed bail from her previous case to be used.

She was previously charged with two counts of graft involving RM187.5 million on November 15, 2018, in relation to the same project.