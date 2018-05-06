We shopped at Ross Stores and TJ Maxx to see which was a better store — and the winner was clear

caption TJ Maxx and Ross Stores are know for their “treasure hunt’ shopping experience. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Discount stores such as TJ Maxx and Ross Stores are known for being one of the few bright spots in retail.

The two chains have a similar offering, selling well-known brands at 20-60% less than regular stores and offering customers a bargain-hunt shopping experience.

Here’s how the shopping experience at TJ Maxx and Ross Stores compares.

The American retail industry isn’t dying – it’s divided.

According to a survey by management-consultancy firm Deloitte, the most successful areas of retail are currently at the two extremes of of the spectrum: high-end and price-conscious stores. Stores that are trying to follow a “jack-of-all-trades” model are missing out.

The survey of 2,000 people showed that only 20% of consumers were better off in 2017 than they were in 2007, and 80% have less money to spend on shopping than they did in the past.

Consumers are hungry for bargains, and low-cost dollar chains and off-price stores are booming.

After comparing two of America’s biggest dollar chains – Dollar Tree and Dollar General – we decided to put two of the best-known off-price chains in the US to the test.

Ross Stores and TJ Maxx have a similar premise: to offer well-known brands at discounted prices. Their wide selection of mismatched products means that they provide customers with a treasure-hunt shopping experience, which is hard to replicate online. In both cases, it’s all about shopping in the store. While TJ Maxx has built out its online offering somewhat, Ross Stores has not – the only way to shop this store is on foot.

Despite their similarities, Ross Stores has outpaced TJ Maxx in terms of same-store sales growth. Same-store sales were up 4% in 2017, while Marmaxx – Marshalls and TJ Maxx – reported a modest 1% increase.

And this may well come down to price. According to investment-management firm Cowen, Ross Stores is cheaper overall. The average item at TJ Maxx costs between $14 and $15, compared to $10 at Ross, Bloomberg reported.

Here’s how the shopping experience compares:

Our first stop was Ross Stores in Center City, Philadelphia. Ross is the largest single off-price retailer in the US. It has 1,432 locations in 38 states.

Ross has been hailed as a “retail treasure” by analysts, but our first impression wasn’t great. The entrance to the store was blocked by construction work.

This store was split into two separate sections: women’s on one side, and men’s, kids, and homewares in another.

At the front of the store, there were signs that gently reminded shoppers not to open packages. It’s instantly apparent that this is not going to be a high-end shopping experience.

Ross Stores has a tighter handle on inventory levels than department stores do. This means there are fewer markdowns, and new items hit stores more frequently.

Source: Morningstar

At the front of the store, there was a section devoted to women’s jewelry. We spotted rings costing as little as $6. Despite this, the jewelry was locked up in a cabinet.

caption The display was pretty chaotic.

Off-price retail is considered to be Amazon-proof, as it’s hard to replicate the bargain-hunt shopping experience online.

As the emphasis here is on the bargain, there is less of a focus on the actual shopping experience.

“We think consumers have become more price-oriented and willing to trade customer service and an expensive store design for 20%-60% discounts on the same brand-name merchandise,” Morningstar analyst Bridget Weishaar wrote in a research note in April.

In some areas of the store, the racks were bare …

… and the clothing felt unfashionable.

But ultimately, it was very cheap.

The store was strangely laid out. Snacks were seen in bins next to womenswear …

… and large amounts of space were left unused.

There were signs informing customers that Ross is 20-60% cheaper than department stores.

Ross has benefited from recent department store closings. It’s gained new customers and opened up more possibilities with brands who are now left with fewer places to sell their products.

Source: Morgan Stanley

In a call with investors in March, CEO Barbara Rentler said that children’s wear was the best performing category during the fourth quarter of 2017.

There was a ton of children’s clothing that was split out by the style of the item, such as sets, dresses, and trousers.

Source: Ross Stores

The most impressive part of the store was its shoe collection across men’s, women’s, and kids. There was a good selection of well-known brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Michael Kors.

caption This was the easiest section in the store to shop.

Ross has about 800 merchants who source from 8,000 vendors, according to Weishaar. In shoes, we found that lots of the same brands were clustered together.

Some of the more expensive items were boxed up.

Almost half of the store was dedicated to homewares and furniture. This was a more organized department.

Ross proudly reminds its shoppers that this is a “treasure hunt.”

There is no TJ Maxx location in central Philadelphia, so we headed to a mall just outside the city in Columbus Crossing.

This store was almost brand-new. It opened in November 2017.

TJ Maxx instantly set a different tone. The front of the store had a department store-style layout with a curated selection of seasonal clothing.

It felt less like a treasure hunt as there were multiple pieces of the same style.

Out first impressions were great. Handbags were arranged by color, which made it easy to shop for the style you want.

It felt very similar to any full-price store, except that designer products cost 20-60% less here.

The beauty section at TJ Maxx had a better mix of well-known brands than Ross. And, unlike at Ross, it didn’t look like they had already been opened and tested.

In this section, we were reminded that this is still an off-price store.

Some areas were more chaotic.

As TJ Maxx is an international company, it stocks a diverse mix of brands. It sources products from over 20,000 vendors in 100 different countries.

The shoe section was less impressive than Ross’, but we did come across a wide selection of the same styles.

Source: Morningstar

The product selection is tailored to each store. This is because it has an inventory management system that analyzes data to show what customers want most in each location.

caption Nike shirts for a local Philadelphia baseball team.

There was lots of variety in the kids’ section of the store, and it was easy to shop.

We spotted dozens of Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein products around the store. These companies have all said they are looking to scale back from the off-price channel to improve their brand image.

Source: Business Insider

In February 2017, TJ Maxx pulled back from the Ivanka Trump brand and told employees to throw away signs advertising the brand. We found a pair of Ivanka Trump trousers hidden in the clearance section.

Source: The New York Times

This location benefited from having a HomeGoods store connected to it.

TJ Maxx’s parent company, TJX Companies, also owns Marshalls and HomeGoods.

As we headed to the cashier, we came across TJ Maxx’s food section. Here you could find anything from Himalayan sea salt to an expensive-looking jar of pickles. According to Bon Appetit, TJ Maxx stocks food items that have been made especially for them, rather than selling overstock.

One manufacturer told Bon Appetit that TJ Maxx buys mixed cases from them because they don’t want too much of the same item.

“They do this to create a sense of FOMO,” Wharton marketing professor David Bell told Bon Appetit. “When it’s gone it’s gone.”

Source: Bon Appetit

The walk to the cashier is the last chance shoppers have to grab those final bargains, and there is more than enough for the taking. TJ Maxx positioned some of its smaller items and grab-and-go produce here for customers making a speedy visit to the store.

Our verdict: TJ Maxx was the clear winner here. This location definitely had an advantage over Ross, as it had just recently opened. However, it wasn’t just the glitzy store design and layout that was infinitely better – the assortment was also more impressive.

Ross definitely looked and felt like the cheaper store, and it is.

The fact that it is performing better than TJ Maxx from a same-store sales perspective is telling of the current climate in retail. Many customers are prioritizing price over everything else.