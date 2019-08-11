Use this trick to rotate your Netflix videos so you can watch movies and TV shows more comfortably in bed

source Business Insider

There’s a free Google Chrome extension called “Netflix Flip” that lets you rotate your Netflix videos so you can watch them more comfortably in bed when you’re lying on your side.

“Netflix Flip” is a tiny extension that won’t take up any space or make your computer run any slower. Its one job is literally just flipping Netflix videos.

You can even rotate videos at different angles, whether you want them slightly rotated, fully vertical, or even upside down.

There are some downsides, however, but it’s pretty easy to get over them.

For one, clicking somewhere on the video’s timeline is basically impossible. I tried clicking at different points on a timeline, and I was brought to completely different parts of the video. The remedy to this is to simply press the left or right arrow keys on your laptop to rewind or fast forward.

The other downside is that you can’t click the full-screen button for the video, at least on a Windows 10 laptop I was using to try this extension out. To make your video full screen, you have to press “Control + F” on Windows, or “Command + F” on macOS laptops.

And perhaps the biggest downside is that the video’s size is dramatically reduced when you flip it vertically. The Netflix Flip extension lets you zoom in to the video to counter the smaller video size when you flip it, but you’d still be cutting off the edges of the video with that method.

For the side sleepers looking to watch movies and TV shows on Netflix in bed, this is perhaps a small price to pay.