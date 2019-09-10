We tried Rothy’s new ‘Chelsea boots’ made from recycled water bottles — they’re comfortable and machine-washable, though they look and feel more like high-top sneakers

source Rothy’s

Rothy’s, the startup best-known for hyper-comfortable flats made from recycled water bottles, just launched Chelsea boots from the same material.

Rothy’s Chelsea Boots ($145) are available in sizes 5-13 and eight colors – from bright white to cheetah print.

We tried the shoes before the launch, and while you can find our full reviews below, here’s a tiny summary: We would call these shoes high-tops instead of true Chelsea boots, but they’re the characteristically comfortable, low-maintenance, sleek footwear you already know and love from Rothy’s. If you’re planning to snag a pair from the new launch, we’d recommend ordering at least a half-size up.

Rothy’s – a startup responsible for converting 30 million water bottles into footwear and my subway stop into a parade of brightly colored knit flats – has figured out summer footwear. Their signature material is flexible, breathable, and machine-washable. Its walkable slip-on sneakers and comfortable flats are the kind of shoes you pull on to survive a hot August commute while still looking polished.

Now, Rothy’s is firmly planting its newest style into fall footwear territory.

Rothy’s new Chelsea Boots ($145) are available in sizes 5-13 and eight colors – from bright white to cheetah print. Like its other offerings, the shoes are sophisticated enough for the office and low-key enough for weekend wear. They’re ankle-height, also machine-washable, and have the signature flexible upper and pull-tab for slipping on and off.

Like other Rothy’s footwear, the Chelsea is more than the sum of its parts – but, its parts deserve an honorable mention.

Rothy’s began as a way to turn recycled, single-use plastics into something useful and beautiful. Its signature flexible knit material – which is what the new Chelsea’s upper is made out of – is made from repurposed water bottles. In three years, the company has reportedly turned over 30 million plastic bottles otherwise headed for landfills into durable shoes. The outsole is made from vegan, recyclable, carbon-free rubber and TPU.

Rothy’s also offers free shipping and returns to the USA and (for a limited time) free shipping and returns to Canada.

We tried the shoes before the launch, and while you can find our full reviews below, here’s a tiny summary: we would call these shoes high-tops instead of true Chelsea boots, but they’re the characteristically comfortable, low-maintenance, sleek footwear you already know and love from Rothy’s. If you’re planning to snag a pair from the new launch, we’d recommend ordering at least a half-size up.

We tried the Rothy’s $145 knit Chelsea Boots. Here’s what four women thought:

source Rothy’s

I’ll be totally honest: These shoes are not Chelsea boots. They’re high-top sneakers. That said, they’re comfortable, sleek, and easy to wear. I didn’t experience much rubbing against the ankle, which I had expected to be the shoes’ downfall. They’re flexible and forgiving, but in my experience, the toe area is a little cramped. As for arch support, there’s not terribly much.

These are great for a day at work if you sit at a desk, or a day out where you’re driving and cabbing around, but I wouldn’t recommend them for long days of walking. I tried the white pair, and I have to be honest – I’m a little nervous about how dirty they’ll get! But, I’m at least comforted knowing I can throw them in the washing machine for a spruce-up if they get dirty.

I’m usually a 7.5, but I got an 8 in these shoes, which was definitely the right call. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

source Rothy’s

Overall, these are comfortable, breathable, low-maintenance knit shoes that you can wear seamlessly for most – if not all – of your weekly events. They’re sleek enough for the office on days when your soul shrivels up at the prospect of something more stuffy, and cool enough for high-waisted jeans and a T-shirt on weeknights or ambling Saturday mornings. Thanks to the flexible upper and pull-tabs, I found myself throwing these on frequently for errands, though they don’t have the arch support for a demanding day on your feet.

As Sally mentioned, they’re really more of a high-top sneaker than a Chelsea boot, but that doesn’t matter much if you like the look of them. My main piece of advice is to order a half-size up (I wore a 9.5 rather than my standard 9) – especially if you plan to wear them with thick socks in the fall. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

source Rothy’s

I’d never tried Rothy’s shoes before this, but I’d often heard the praises of these cool work flats made from recycled plastic. When I was told I’d get to try their new boots, I was very excited. Ultimately, I was surprised to find these really looked more like slip-on high-tops than Chelsea boots, but I wasn’t disappointed.

These are super comfortable with a soft upper and supportive insole. The cheetah print is fun, but the colors are still neutral enough that you can easily wear these all the time. If you’re not a huge pattern person, these are a good entry into the trend.

I usually am a 7, but I sized up to a 7.5 and am very happy about it. They have enough space to fit a thick sock which I know I’ll appreciate when it gets cold out, but not too much that my foot is swimming in space. If you want a classic Chelsea boot, I’d say look elsewhere, but if you want a cool, comfortable high-top sneaker, definitely check these out. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

source Rothy’s

For some reason, I had never heard of Rothy’s before, so when I looked up the company up and realized they recycle plastic water bottles and other post-consumer materials to make shoes, not only did I think that was a genius idea, but it also accounted for their plastic-like feel. I have horrible bunions, so finding shoes that don’t suffocate my feet is always a challenge, but these shoes were flexible and didn’t hurt the second I put them on like most shoes do.

I definitely was expecting these Chelsea boots to look more like classic Chelsea boots, but instead they looked more like high-top, slip on Vans in my opinion. At first I wasn’t sure if I liked the color, but the mauve grew on me. My shoe size ranges from a 5.5 to 6 and I got these in a size 6 which was perfect.

While these shoes are fairly comfortable, it’s really hard for me to find shoes that will be comfortable enough for my weird feet shape. I personally didn’t love the material of these shoes, so at the end of the day, I probably wouldn’t do any extensive walking in these. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow