Rothy’s, the San Francisco startup famous for its washable work flats, now makes slip-on sneakers — here’s how they stack up

Rothy’s first seduced the Bay Area and New York City (as well as the staff of Insider Reviews) with comfortable, machine-washable, work-ready flats.

Now, two years and hundreds of prototypes later, the company has released their first-ever sneaker.

“The Sneaker” is a Vans-inspired silhouette that retails for $125. Like all of Rothy’s shoes, you can shop it in a range of colors (ten to be exact) spanning bright pink (“Bubblegum”) to classic black.

The new shape is just one more example of Rothy’s take on the modern urban uniform. The cardinal virtues are that they’re endlessly wearable (sleek, comfortable, and monotone) and made to be smarter: breathable, machine-washable, and comfortable right out of the box. Like the company’s original flats, The Sneaker is knitted from recycled plastic fibers. New to the sneakers is an upgraded midsole designed for better arch support.

Distilled, the new sneakers are meant to be the shoes you throw on for any daily task or outfit without a second thought.

The company’s bread and butter has been reimagining the classics and making them better, with the primary directive of making stylish shoes that make a woman’s busy life better and easier. And after a year and a half of tweaks and hundreds of design iterations, Rothy’s is confident they’ve gotten this iconic closet warrior “just right.”

A hallmark of Rothy’s is its seemingly comprehensive emphasis on sustainability. Insoles contain recycled foam, while rubber soles are carbon-free. Adhesives are non-toxic and vegan. Shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and the packaging the shoes come in is made from post-consumer recycled materials and biodegradable. Since its inception in 2016, the company has repurposed 12 million water bottles. This inventive recycling is part of a larger trend responsible consumers are glad to see.

Since the company is direct-to-consumer and buying shoes online can be hit or miss, we tested The Sneaker ahead of its launch to give you a better idea of what you’d be getting. Find our personal experiences below.

We tested Rothy’s new Sneakers in person. Here’s what we thought:

This new shoe is a versatile slip-on sneaker that gets the modern Rothy’s treatment, meaning it features more than just classic style. While I was breaking in and testing another pair of shoes, I switched over to these sneakers and my feet breathed a sigh of relief. They’re immediately comfortable, and if you’re a fan of the original flats, you’ll appreciate the same signature knit feel. I tried the Electric Lemon (color no longer available) version, which personally wasn’t my color, but it’s undoubtedly perfect for making a bold statement and commanding attention. – Connie Chen, Insider Reviews senior reporter

Rothy’s new Vans-inspired sneaker is great for a few standout shoe-related perks: breathability, maintenance, comfort, and versatility. Overall, they’re a great pair of shoes.

The breathable knit is comfortable, completely un-restrictive to movement, and facilitates enough airflow so you can go sockless comfortably. The new midsole cushions are plush and provide some extra arch support, and the sole itself is lightweight. The style is also extremely versatile; you can wear these as your main travel shoes, on errands, and into the office. If you’re looking for versatility mainly, though, you may opt for a dark color.

Rothy’s sneakers were also comfortable right out of the box – free from the sometimes obligatory blood payment of a couple weeks spent hobbling around the city with blisters.

The Washed Pink (color no longer available) is the same soft color in person, and the signature blue and black heel stripe is a nice touch. The light color scuffed easier than I had hoped, but I spend most of my commute walking along dirty sidewalks, and it’s an easy fix to throw them in the wash. (If you wash yours, though, make sure you remove the midsole before). – Mara Leighton, Insider Reviews senior reporter