Rothy’s and Everlane both use recycled plastic to make comfortable women’s flats — here’s how they compare in comfort, style, and price

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Rothy’s and Everlane are two popular brands that offer knit flats.

They’re both made from recycled plastic bottles and are comfortable, breathable, and stylish. But they differ in feel, color options, and price (Rothy’s are $125-$145, while Everlane’s are $98).

If you don’t want to spend more than $100, are okay with fewer color options, and prefer a thicker, more structured feel, get a pair of Everlane Day Glove ReKnit flats.

If you like shopping many different colors and patterns, want a low-maintenance shoe you can easily wash, and are looking for more flexibility and give, get a pair of Rothy’s flats.

Recently, online clothing retailer Everlane released a knit iteration of its popular Day Glove flat. The women on the Insider Picks team reacted accordingly: by exploding with excitement and immediately slipping on the stylish, lightweight shoes the moment we received the boxes.

Although brands like Everlane and Allbirds have all realized by now that a lot of women love wearing flats, the original startup that made a name of its flats is, of course, Rothy’s.

With its sleek silhouettes and distinctive blue trim, Rothy’s can be seen in cities all over the country, from the hills of San Francisco to the subway cars of New York City. As you consider a new pair of flats to replace your scuffed up, worn down pair, it’s probably top of mind in your list of options. However, newcomers like Everlane also look pretty enticing.

If you’re stuck between Rothy’s and Everlane, we’ve broken them down by a few factors (color and style options, fabric construction, feel, and price) so you can determine which one is best for your use and budget.

Our team really likes both, so we can’t give a conclusive answer on which is better – it all depends on your specific preferences. For a few more women’s flats options to consider, check out our guide to the best flats you can buy.

Read on for a direct comparison between Rothy’s and Everlane flats, below.

What they’re made of

caption Close-ups of the Rothy’s (left) and Everlane (right) flats. source Rothys, Everlane

What’s really cool about both of these flats is that they’re made from recycled plastic bottles. Using these unexpected materials has resulted in surprisingly flexible and comfortable shoes that you would never guess contained recycled materials.

Rothy’s

The knit upper of Rothy’s flats is made from recycled plastic bottles specifically, though the company doesn’t specify how many. The outsole is made from carbon-free rubber, while the insole is made from caster oil and recycled materials. Converting recycled bottles into something beautiful has been Rothy’s intent from its inception in 2016. As of June 2019, it has repurposed more than 32 million bottles.

Everlane

The knit upper and outsole of the Everlane Day Glove ReKnit flats are made from eight recycled plastic bottles, while the insole is made from Italian leather. Everlane has committed to eliminating new plastic from its supply chain by 2021. In late 2018, it kicked off this initiative with its ReNew collection of outerwear and in 2019 it launched a sustainable leather sneaker brand called Tread, proving that every part of your wardrobe can be responsibly made.

What it’s like to wear and maintain them

source Everlane

How different can two knit flats be? There actually is a distinct difference between the feel, as well as the maintenance, of Everlane’s and Rothy’s flats.

Rothy’s

Rothy’s knit material is thinner and slightly tighter-woven, and the 3D printing process that produces it results in a less noticeable pattern. Rothy’s round-toe flats have some more give and flexibility, so they could be ideal for wide feet. The pointy-toe version is best for narrow feet. Since the insole is also made from recycled materials rather than something like leather, it feels drier and slightly more breathable, and it won’t stick to the bottom of your feet. If you tend to have sweaty feet, Rothy’s might be better for you. They’re easy to clean – just take out the insoles to hand-wash and throw the shoes themselves in the cold wash cycle of your washing machine.

Everlane

The Everlane Day Glove ReKnit knit material is thicker and fashioned into a rib pattern. The flat also has a thicker, more defined “collar” that hugs onto your foot. The cushioned leather insole is buttery soft, smooth, and flexible, providing all-day comfort reminiscent of the original Day Glove. Together, these components make a lightweight, breathable shoe that you can wear straight out of the box. Due to the leather detailing on this shoe, you can only spot clean it.

What silhouettes and styles each brand offers

caption Rothy’s pointed-toe flat, loafer, and rounded-toe flat. source Rothy’s/Instagram

Rothy’s

Rothy’s flats come in two styles. The Flat has a rounded toe and angular opening, while The Point has a pointed toe and an angular opening. Compared to Everlane, Rothy’s has many more color and print options, like this leopard print. However, it regularly “retires” colors and prints and introduces new or limited-edition ones, so if you see a style you like, it’s better to buy it sooner than later.

Everlane

The Everlane Day Glove ReKnit flats are pretty new, so there are currently only five colors available: black, white, pink, red, and yellow. As a basics brand, Everlane doesn’t really do prints, but as it expands its color offerings, you can expect more solid color options. There is one silhouette, which has a rounded toe and rounded opening.

How much you’ll pay for them

source Everlane

Based on shoe budget alone, you might have an immediate preference for one brand over the other.

Rothy’s flats are more expensive. The rounded toe flats cost $125 and the pointed toe flats cost $145.

Everlane‘s Day Glove ReKnit costs $98.

Which flats you should ultimately buy

source Rothy’s

We own, regularly wear, and love both brand’s flats, but the bottom line is this:

If you like shopping many different colors and patterns, want a low-maintenance shoe you can easily wash, and desire more flexibility and give, get a pair of Rothy’s flats.

If you don’t want to spend more than $100, are okay with basic colors, and prefer a thicker, more structured feel, get a pair of Everlane Day Glove ReKnit flats.