Only 9 movies received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year — here they are

“Paddington 2,” “Oh Lucy!”, and Netflix original, “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” all received perfect scores.

INSIDER combed through Rotten Tomatoes to find its best-reviewed movies of the year. Out of the site’s top 100 movies of 2018, nine had the honor of receiving a perfect score of 100% from critics.

While two are big studio movies, many of the films are smaller indie pictures and there are Netflix and Hulu originals, too. If you’re looking for something different to watch that’s also critically beloved, here are the movies from 2018 you should add to your must-watch list.

1. “Paddington 2”

caption Can a sequel be better than the original? When it comes to this Peruvian bear, the answer is yes. source StudioCanal

Number of reviews: 214

What it’s about: “While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.”

Critics Consensus: “‘Paddington 2’ honors its star’s rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure.”

Where to watch it: Stream on HBONow and HBOGo

2. “Leave No Trace”

caption “Leave No Trace” is from the writer and director of “Winter’s Bone.” It stars Ben Foster (above). source Bron Studios, Topic Studios/Bleecker Street

Number of reviews: 196

What it’s about: Will (Ben Foster) is an Iraq War veteran suffering from PSTD who lives in the woods with his 13-year-old daughter, Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), outside Portland, Oregon. When they’re found by authorities living in the woods, both of them are put in social services.

Critics Consensus: “‘Leave No Trace’ takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story — and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie.”

Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

3. “Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993)”

caption “Summer 1993” is an autobiographical film starring Laia Artigas as Frida (above). source Avalon/Oscilloscope Laboratories

Number of reviews: 80

What it’s about: “Six-year-old Frida goes to live with her aunt, uncle, and younger cousin Anna after her parents die of AIDS.”

Critics Consensus: “‘Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993)‘ finds writer-director Carla Simón drawing on personal memories to create a thoughtful drama elevated by outstanding work from its young leads.”

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime, Kanopy

4. “Minding the Gap”

caption “Minding the Gap” is from Hulu and Magnolia Pictures. At the Sundance Film Festival, it won the US documentary special jury award for breakthrough filmmaking. source Hulu

Number of reviews: 54

What it’s about: “Compiling over 12 years of footage shot in his hometown of Rockford, IL, in ‘Minding the Gap,’ Bing Liu searches for correlations between his skateboarder friends’ turbulent upbringings and the complexities of modern-day masculinity.”

Critics Consensus: “‘Minding the Gap’ draws on more than a decade of documentary footage to assemble a poignant picture of young American lives that resonates far beyond its onscreen subjects.”

Where to watch it: Hulu

5. “Shirkers”

caption The documentary was nominated for Best Documentary at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. source Netflix

Number of reviews: 48

What it’s about: “Shirkers was a Singapore-made 1992 cult classic from teenage friends Sandi Tan, Jasmine Ng and Sophie Siddique–or it would have been, had the 16mm footage not been stolen by their enigmatic American collaborator Georges Cardona. More than two decades after Cardona disappeared, Tan, now a novelist in L.A., returns to the country of her youth and to the memories of a man who both enabled and thwarted her dreams.”

Critics Consensus: “‘Shirkers’ uses one woman’s interrogation of a pivotal personal disappointment to offer affecting observations on creativity, lost opportunity, and coming to terms with the past.”

Where to watch it: Netflix

6. “Oh Lucy!”

caption The American-Japanese film stars Shinobu Terajima and Josh Hartnett. source Matchgirl Pictures, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Film Movement

Number of reviews: 47

What it’s about: “Setsuko is a single, emotionally unfulfilled woman, seemingly stuck with a drab, meaningless life in Tokyo. At least until she’s convinced by her niece, Mika, to enroll in an unorthodox English class that requires her to wear a blonde wig and take on an American alter ego named “Lucy.” This new identity awakens something dormant in Setsuko, and she quickly develops romantic feelings for her American instructor, John (Josh Hartnett).”

Critics Consensus: “‘Oh Lucy!’ roots its narrative quirks in universal themes and deep empathy for its characters, all brought to life by strong performances from a talented cast led by the thoroughly charming Shinobu Terajima.”

Where to watch it: Hulu

7. “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

caption The New York Times called Hannah Gadsby a “major new voice in comedy.” source Netflix

Number of reviews: 42

What it’s about: “In her hilarious debut Netflix Original stand-up special, ‘Hannah Gadsby: Nanette,’ comedian Hannah Gadsby gets up close and personal about her life and growing up gay on the small island of Tasmania.”

Critics Consensus: “‘Hannah Gadsby: Nanette’ brilliantly moves modern comedy into nakedly honest new territory, pivoting from dry humor to raw, powerful storytelling.”

Where to watch it: Netflix

8. “Pick of the Litter”

caption The documentary stars pups named Patriot, Potomac, and Primrose. source IFC Films

Number of reviews: 42

What it’s about: “The film follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become guide dogs for the blind. Cameras follow these pups through an intense two-year odyssey as they train to become dogs whose ultimate responsibility is to protect their blind partners from harm. Along the way, these remarkable animals rely on a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do amazing, life-changing things in the service of their human.”

Critics Consensus: “‘Pick of the Litter’ has all the fluffy adorableness audiences expect from a puppy documentary, along with a story that’s as edifying as it is heartwarming.”

Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon

9. “Night Comes On”

caption Dominique Fishback stars as Angel LaMere in the revenge film. She has also appeared on “The Deuce.” source Samuel Goldwyn Films

Number of reviews: 42

What it’s about: “Angel LaMere is released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, Angel embarks on a journey with her 10 year-old sister to avenge her mother’s death.”

Critics Consensus: “Steadily drawing viewers into its harrowing tale with equal parts grim intensity and startling compassion, ‘Night Comes On’ heralds the arrivals of debuting director Jordan Spiro and her magnetic young stars.”

Where to watch it: Available with a Hoopla and Kanopy subscription. Rent on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play.

